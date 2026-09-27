Three Takeaways From Razorbacks' 34-6 Victory Over Tulsa

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield and the Razorbacks finally broke the seal, rebounding after last week's defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs by completely shutting down the Golden Hurricanes.

The Razorbacks finally broke the seal as the Hogs gained their first win over an FBS opponent dating back to last September when the Razorbacks dismantled the Arkansas State Red Wolves 56-14 at War Memorial.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a first down reception in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Chris Marshall Is That Guy

The Boise State transfer has made himself a household name among Razorback fans, quickly separating himself from the rest of the wide receiver room with 2 career games in back-to-back weeks.

Following a monstrous week where Marshall finished the game with 7 grabs for 136 yards, which was a career high to that point.

However, that career high didn't last long, as Marshall hauled in 9 catches for 195 yards and caught his first touchdown with the Razorbacks on a 20-yard grab. This comes just a week before Marshall makes his homecoming to College Station as the Razorbacks head to Kyle Field next week to take on the Aggies, where Marshall committed back in 2021 before being dismissed from the team.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against Texas. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

KJ Jackson Rounding Into Form

The southpaw finally had his breakout game, showing confidence and composure throughout the game, completing 24-of-36 passes for a career-high 309 yards and one touchdown pass.

Although his passing stats weren't the most impressive, Jackson improvised to extend plays, tacked on two rushing touchdowns, and finished with 29 total rushing yards.

That has to be a good sight for Razorback fans, as Jackson struggled through the first three games of the season. Despite a couple of hiccups with an interception and some overthrows, he calmed down and made enough explosive plays to keep the Arkansas offense on the field.

This follows the Razorbacks splitting quarterback snaps between KJ Jackson and Memphis transfer AJ Hill after Hill's inconsistent start to the season.

Dominant Defensive Performance

The biggest star of tonight's ballgame was the Arkansas defense, which completely shut down an explosive Tulsa offense, allowing just six points on the night. The Golden Hurricane entered Saturday's game with the No. 32 ranked rushing attack in the country, but only found room for 65 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Razorbacks doubled their season takeaways, linebacker Ben Bogle recovering a fumble that was poked out by Antonio Sandel-Bascomb and cornerback Shelton Lewis forcing and recovering a fumble down the sideline in the second half.

Veteran safety Christian Harrison led the way with eight tackles and one pass breakup. Bogle, along with fellow FCS transfer Ja'Quavion Smith combined for 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack on Saturday night.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker JQ Smith surveys Tulsa offense before a snap in the first half. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

This was as big of a must-win game for the Razorbacks, as any remaining on the schedule.

With all the pressure on them, a loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes would have been detrimental to coach Ryan Silverfield's rebuild, especially considering they into his first SEC road game environment at Kyle Field next weekend against Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks will look to ride this wave of momentum with a trip to College Station and a chance to shock the country and steal a win away from the reeling Aggies.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.