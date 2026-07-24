Three Things We Learned About Arkansas RB Sutton Smith at SEC Media Days

TAMPA —SEC Media Days aren't just about podium speeches from coaches and giving preseason predictions.

Sometimes the best stories come from a hallway conversation, catching how new teammates embraced each other for the first time and understanding what a move to the SEC means to an athlete.

Thursday offered all three when it comes to Arkansas running back Sutton Smith, who was an open book when it came to meeting with the media Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith (5) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Time Meeting Quincy Rhodes

Arkansas' defense has a history of allowing quarterbacks to have career days against them, but last season it ended up being the former Memphis running back running all over them.

The Marietta, Ga. product rushed for 147 yards and the go-ahead 64-yard touchdown that ultimately sealed the Tigers' upset bid, 32-31. When Smith entered Arkansas' football facility one of the first to greet him was senior defensive end Quincy Rhodes, who wasted no time getting a good rib in.

"'I hate you, bro,' based off what I did to them last year" Smith recalled in his first meeting with Rhodes. "Man, we really swept that under the rug, we've go tunnel vision and moved forward. We're trying to make something shake in this conference."

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Silverfield, Builder of Men

Every coach in the league focuses on one thing or another, but for Silverfield it's all about retention and loyalty. There's no better example than Smith, who enters Year Five under the new Head Hog's guidance.

"Wow, I've grown as a man," Smith said. "I've adopted so many of Coach Silverfield's tendencies. I don't look at social media in the mornings, so I can disconnect and it helps me lock in more, staying focused and staying the course. Just being committed to the process, becoming a better player, having better knowledge of the game that's been important."

Smith likely has a clearer understanding of what is going to be required for the Razorbacks under Silverfield's guidance, which is probably the best reason behind him transferring to Arkansas from Memphis.

Despite having a career-high 1,058 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns last season, Smith needed to add good weight to his frame that will help him embrace the physicality of the SEC.

"Taking care of my body weight more so I can have a good season in Year Five. Just practicing within the offensive scheme, getting better, catching out of the backfield, and being used in a variety of ways and as a returner.

"That'll allow me to add value to special team. That'll help me get ready for the next level and in this conference. This whole journey has been adding up to this year and I'm ready to put it on display."

Arkansas Razorbacks fans "call the hogs" inside Razorback Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Dreams Causing Goosebumps

Smith talked about that journey in the electronic media room and shared the excitement he has for walking out on Frank Broyles Field inside Razorback Stadium. Feeling the intensity in the air, even in a non-conference tilt against an FCS opponent like North Alabama, is something that Smith can't wait to experience.

"Yeah, I'm gonna get goosebumps [walking into Razorback Stadium], Smith said. "I'm a big visualizer, so I've been visualizing ever since I committed. It's on my vision board. I'm ready just to play in front of great atmosphere. The fans are very passionate. Been feeling the love of Fayetteville since I got there.

"I think about going out there versus North Alabama. The ball [on the tee] at kickoff and hearing the "Woo, Pig Sooie" chants and just doing what I need to do for the team. And it's gonna be a great feeling. I can't wait."

For a player who has spent years imagining what SEC football feels like, the countdown is almost over. All that's left now is the start of fall camp Aug. 5 before he gets to experience such an atmosphere.

He'll have several opportunities to hear the chants, band and cheers echo through the Ozarks, with seven home games taking place in Razorback Stadium for the first time since 2022.

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