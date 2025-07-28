Titans waive former Razorback Burks after latest injury setback
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Tennessee Titans have waived wide receiver Treylon Burks with an injury designation after the former first-round pick fractured his collarbone during training camp, the team announced Monday.
Burks, a former Razorback and Warren Lumberjack star from southeast Arkansas, 25, suffered the injury while making a diving catch in practice over the weekend, according to multiple reports.
The setback is the latest in a string of injuries that have limited Burks since he entered the NFL as the 18th overall selection in the 2022 draft.
The Titans took Burks after trading Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, a move that put immediate expectations on the player former coach Chad Morris recruited to the Hogs.
Burks, who was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2021, appeared in only five games last season after suffering a torn ACL in October.
The Titans signed rookie receiver Ramel Keyton on Monday, filling the roster spot left by Burks.
“We’re always looking for players to help us improve,” Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said at the opening of training camp.
Burks’ tenure with Tennessee was marked by high expectations and repeated injuries. In his 22 career games with the Titans, he caught 49 passes for 665 yards and one touchdown.
He also struggled with multiple concussions and additional knee issues, limiting his ability to contribute consistently.
Coach Brian Callahan and teammates frequently praised Burks’ work ethic.
“That kid is an ultimate pro,” a coach said earlier this year on AtoZ Sports. “The way he’s handled everything from day one, he’s got all the attributes to be a good football player.”
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins called Burks “one of the most athletic people I’ve ever played with.”
Burks’ release comes as the Titans reshape their roster ahead of the 2025 season. First overall pick Cam Ward is expected to lead a revamped offense, with Keyton and Hopkins as primary targets.
The team has also made several other roster changes this summer as they move on from the folks they were counting on in previous seasons.
Burks is expected to clear waivers and could be placed on season-ending injured reserve, where he may reach an injury settlement with the Titans, per CBS Sports. His future in the NFL remains uncertain as he recovers from his latest injury.
Burks finished his Arkansas career with 2,399 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, ranking among the program’s all-time leaders. His transition to the NFL was hindered by physical setbacks, limiting his impact with the Titans.
With the roster move, Tennessee continues to look to the future as training camp progresses. The team will open the 2025 season with a new-look receiving corps.