Titans confirm former Razorbacks' receiver Burks suffers injury in NFL camp
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a fractured collarbone during a Tennessee Titans practice at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday and is expected to miss the start of the 2025 NFL season, the team confirmed.
Burks, 24, was injured while attempting a one-handed catch during drills, according to reports.
“Treylon Burks is being evaluated right now for a shoulder injury and we’ll have an update on his status at the appropriate time,” Titans coach Brian Callahan told reporters after practice.
Further testing later confirmed the fracture, according to NBC Sports. The NFL Network first reported the story and it was picked up quickly by other media.
The injury is the latest setback for Burks, who played for the Warren Lumberjacks before coming to the Razorbacks. He a former first-round pick with Tennessee who has struggled with injuries since entering the league.
He missed much of last season with a torn ACL and had only recently returned to practice.
“The last three years my injuries limited me from being who I really am,” Burks said at the start of training camp. “I feel like I’m in a good space now, motivated to prove myself.”
Burks was expected to compete for one of the final spots on the roster in the wide receiver room, according to a story by Jeremy Brener at Titans On SI.
He was competing against rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, but it now appears like he won't be on the 53-man roster at the start of the season. Tennessee signed former Raiders WR Ramel Keyton, his agent Zac Hiller of LAA told ESPN's Adam Schefter.within a couple of hours.
Callahan praised Burks’ approach to his offseason recovery.
“He’s attacked his rehab like a pro,” Callahan said earlier in the week. “We were hopeful he could put his injuries behind him.”
A typical recovery from a fractured collarbone can take six to eight weeks for NFL receivers, though the Titans have not provided an official timetable. Burks is expected to miss at least the start of the regular season.
Burks, selected 18th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, has dealt with a series of injuries, including hamstring issues as a rookie and a concussion last November.
He said he was motivated to come back strong from a torn ACL suffered last October (TennesseeTitans.com).
The Titans’ depth at receiver will be tested in Burks’ absence. Hopkins, Keyton and second-year player Kyle Philips are expected to take on larger roles, and the team may explore additional options through free agency.
Burks was drafted as the team’s top receiving prospect after A.J. Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022.
His early career has been hindered by injury, and speculation about his long-term future with the Titans has increased following this latest setback.