Transfer edge rusher has talent Hogs can't pass up
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is some significance for Arkansas in the 30 day summer transfer portal as Syracuse Orange defensive end King Joseph Edwards entered the transfer portal Monday morning.
Edwards is a former 4-star edge rusher and a key addition to Syracuse coach Fran Brown's 2024 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 230 pound athlete was the No. 429 overall prospect in the country, No. 33 at his position and No. 50 among athletes from Georgia, according to 247sports.
As a recruit, Edwards received scholarship offers from teams across the nation such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Lousiville, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and many others.
The Razorbacks aren't limited to options on the edges defensively, but they aren't deep with with experience going into the fall.
Arkansas returns Quincy Rhodes as its best option to rush the passer along with several transfers and younger players looking to break through after many departures following last season.
Sophomore Charlie Collins and redshirt freshman Kavion Henderson were each highly regarded as high schoolers and will likely be looked upon as key cogs in defensive line coach Deke Adam's rotation.
Transfers such as Phillip Lee (Troy), Justus Boone (Florida) and Ken Talley (Kent State) were productive pieces at their previous stops and are expected to be key role players this fall.
This is the SEC and incoming freshmen aren't usually ready to be key contributors in the trenches for another year or two no matter how highly rated they are out of high school.
Edwards possesses such raw talent and upside that an addition of his caliber can only benefit the Razorbacks if the staff can find a way to make room to add someone new.
Razorbacks Defensive End Depth
Justus Boone, Redshirt Senior
Phillip Lee, Redshirt Senior
Frank Mulipola, Redshirt Senior
Ken Talley, Redshirt Junior
Quincy Rhodes, Junior
Kaleb James, Redshirt Sophomore
Charlie Collins, Sophomore
Kavion Henderson, Redshirt Freshman
Caleb Bell, Freshman
Trent Sellers, Freshman
Keiundre Johnson, Freshman
He was a versatile high school prospect capable of playing multiple positions, recording 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, six sacks, six pass break-ups and one interception.
His performance helped lead Mill Creek High School in the Atlanta area to the quarterfinals of the Georgia 6A playoffs.
Despite his recruiting rating, Edwards ultimately redshirted during his freshman season, including an impressive three sack game against Holy Cross.
SCOUTING REPORT
A twitched-up edge rusher that has the physical makeup to make things difficult for quarterbacks on Saturdays.- Andrew Ivins, 247sports
At one point billed himself as more of a tight end, but finally bought into the idea of being a full-time defender, which makes sense given initial get-off and lateral movement patterns.
His weight has fluctuated a bit over the years, but looks to have plenty of growth potential and like someone that could eventually carry 255 pounds or more.
More notably, has tested in the upper percentile multiple times with a 7.2-second effort in the three-cone drill on file to go along with a near 10-foot broad jump. Must keep progressing and fine-tuning his craft, but has a higher ceiling as he can dip and shed while attacking corner.
Initially was viewed as more of a 3-4 linebacker, but worked primarily out of a three-point stance as a 12th grader and could likely fit into a variety of different schemes depending on how his body matures.
Edwards will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. With the new revenue sharing model in place, teams are having to make cuts to meet the required 105-man roster limit which gives athletes an opportunity to enter the portal for reasons out of there control.
Any student-athlete on their program’s "Designated Student-Athlete" list will have the opportunity to be placed on the list after being or planned to be removed from their school’s roster due to the new 105-player roster limit and was an eligible member of the team during the 2024-25 athletic season.