Transfer edge rusher has talent Hogs can't pass up

BREAKING: Syracuse EDGE KingJoseph Edwards plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’4 240 EDGE will have 4 years of eligibility remaining



Played in 5 games in 2024 to preserve his redshirt, totaling 5 Tackles, 3 Sacks, & 1 QB hurry https://t.co/qIykUKA1Sw pic.twitter.com/Jv20BtTogB