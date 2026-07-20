Tributes Pour In For Razorbacks' Star Who Helped Team to 1964 National Championship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Forrest City native and Razorback football great Jim Lindsey, who was a member of Arkansas' 1964 national championship team under head coach Frank Broyles, died Monday. He was 81 years old.

In three seasons at Arkansas, Lindsey ran for 1,176 yards and seven touchdowns while hauling in 40 passes for 584 yards and four scores. He then went on to have a seven-year NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings, totaling 1,198 scrimmage yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. He won the 1969 NFL championship with Minnesota.

"We are saddened by the loss of Arkansas legend Jim Lindsey," Arkansas football posted in a release on X. "He made Arkansas a better place in many ways. His friends and family are in our thoughts."

Lindsey was born in the small St. Francis County town of Caldwell, and attended Forrest City High School where he starred for the Mustangs before enrolling at Arkansas in 1963. He played a significant role during his time with the Razorbacks that includes a 22-game winning streak that led to the lone claimed championship in program history.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks coach Houston Nutt watches his team take on the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love for the Hog

During the Razorbacks early struggles in the SEC, Arkansas found itself looking for another coach after firing Danny Ford in 1997. After striking out on an extensive list of candidates, it was Houston Nutt's love for the Hog logo that made the difference for Jim Lindsey.

"Fourteen candidates," Nutt said in an interview with Razorbacks on SI in 2025. "Jim Lindsey was on the committee and had a lot to do (with me getting the job). One thing he always said was, "With [Tommy] Tuberville, [Dennis] Franchione, all these guys who interviewed, nobody wanted it more than I did."





"I always appreciate Jim Lindsey saying that, and for heading up that committee with (former Hog quarterbacks) Scott Bull and Quinn Grovey. There were some Razorbacks on there that helped Coach Broyles make that decision. I know my resume wasn't as thick as a lot of 'em but they always came back to, 'Hey, you're an Arkansas boy who wanted this job more than any of those other candidates.'"

Tributes For Tremendous Individual

"Jim Lindsey was an incredible man," Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield posted on X Monday. "His name is one of the first names mentioned as a cornerstone of Arkansas football. The influence he had as a player and later in life with his support in several ways is undeniable.

"His legacy lives on through his incredible family. We will keep them in our thoughts as they handle the loss of an Arkansas legend."

Jim Lindsey was an incredible man. His name is one of the first names mentioned as a cornerstone of Arkansas football. The influence he had as a player and later in life with his support in several ways is undeniable. His legacy lives on through his incredible family. We will… https://t.co/XUkmncq4dP — Ryan Silverfield (@RSilverfield) July 20, 2026

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Lindsey, a Razorback legend and prominent developer," said Rep. Steve Womack. "From helping Arkansas clinch the 1964 National Championship to playing a key role in Northwest Arkansas’s economic growth, Jim has left a lasting impact on our region. He will be missed, and I extend my sincere condolences to all who knew and loved him."

I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Lindsey, a Razorback legend and prominent developer. From helping Arkansas clinch the 1964 National Championship to playing a key role in Northwest Arkansas’s economic growth, Jim has left a lasting impact on our region. He will be… — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) July 20, 2026

"Jim Lindsey led an impactful life," Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. "He helped shape the state of Arkansas into what it is today and will be into the future. From his playing days as an All-Southwest Conference running back on our national championship team to winning an NFL championship and founding Lindsey & Associates, Jim Lindsey was a winner.

"He served our state and our university and left both better than he found it. Our thoughts are with his friends and family as they deal with this loss."

Our Razorback Family lost a great person and a great Razorback! pic.twitter.com/wymaqcFAtF — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) July 20, 2026

Lindsey got into real estate after his football career was over and was the chairman of Lindsey Golf, which operates golf courses throughout the South.

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