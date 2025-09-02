Houston Nutt: Do Fans Most Remember Upset Wins or Betrayal?
This is the third in a series of articles based on conversations with former Razorbacks football coach and player Houston Nutt.
Frank Broyles famously refused to allow his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks to play any in-state school, lest a virtual miracle occur and the Hogs suffered a shockingly embarrassing loss.
That all changes Saturday when coach Sam Pittman's Razorbacks travel to Little Rock for what should be the school's last-ever appearance in War Memorial Stadium.
They'll face the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 4 p.m. on ESPN Plus. The Hogs are a prohibitive favorite against outmanned ASU, a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
ASU has had some outstanding football teams and even won the small college national championship with an unblemished record in 1970, beating Central Missouri State in the Pecan Bowl.
That was a year after the Razorbacks lost what might be the most famous game in school history, a No. 1 vs. 2 showdown of unbeatens with President Richard Nixon in the stands and fans around the country glued to their TVs.
Saturday's skirmish in Little Rock will be the first-ever meeting between Arkansas and Arkansas State. If Broyles had his way, it never would've happened.
Broyles looked at playing ASU as a no-win situation. You'd better win, because you're supposed to. But if you lose, you'll never live it down and regret ever agreeing to the matchup.
How Did a Coach Become So Influential in Arkansas
Broyles, like many football coaches 50 years ago, was nearly as powerful as the governor and often likely more respected.
He managed that by finishing in the Top 10 of the Associated Press poll seven times in the 1960s. Four of those seasons, the Hogs contended for a national championship, winning one in '64.
So when Broyles came calling to recruit a high school football player in Arkansas, it was likely the thrill of a lifetime for the kid.
That's certainly how it was for Houston Nutt, a Little Rock Central quarterback who won the 1975 state championship and played point guard for the '75 basketball state champs.
"I grew up watching Arkansas in the Little Rock games," Nutt said, "watching my heroes -- Jim Lindsey, Ken Hatfield, Lance Alworth, Jon Brittenum, Harry Jones. I can name 'em all, you know.
"I watched Coach Broyles pace those sidelines all those years. I was his last athlete he ever signed."
Broyles retired following the 1976 season to become Arkansas' full-time athletic director. His rule against playing Arkansas State or any other in-state school remained intact.
Best, Worst Nutt Memories: Upset Wins, Final Controversy
Little more than two decades after he inked Nutt to a scholarship, Broyles signed him again. This time it was to coach the Razorbacks.
Nutt was known for a lot more than twice giving his signature to Broyles.
He won lots of big games, leading the Hogs with emotion and enthusiasm while delivering pregame speeches that almost sounded like a sermon.
But when his 10 years as Boss Hog came to an end, Nutt also made a lot of Arkansas fans feel betrayed.
More than beating Alabama and LSU on the road in overtime, more than the "Miracle on Markham," more than winning his first eight games as Arkansas' coach, Nutt is perhaps best known for the way he left the program.
He resigned in controversial fashion as Arkansas' coach in 2007 and didn't coach the bowl game for Darren McFadden and his talented teammates.
It came only two days after beating No. 1 LSU in triple overtime in Baton Rouge, La., and just hours before he was stunningly announced as Ole Miss' new coach.
Some Arkansas fans probably still won't forgive what they perceived as disloyalty but other controversies and rumors had put Nutt in a precarious situation. History says he found a soft landing in Oxford, Miss.
Fact is, though, he's one of the most successful football coaches in Razorback history.
Nutt is All Over the Razorbacks Record Book
Of the 30 head coaches in Hogs football history, Nutt is high on about every meaningful list:
• Second most wins (75)
• Third-longest tenure (10 seasons)
• Fifth-best winning percentage (.610) of the last 90 years
In career victories, Nutt sits behind the legendary Broyles (144). Broyles also tops the longevity list with 19 seasons (1958-76), followed by Fred Thomsen (1929-41) and Nutt (1998-2007).
Ken Hatfield leads in winning percentage (.760), followed by Lou Holtz (.735), Broyles (.708), Bobby Petrino (.667) and Nutt (.610).
What else did Nutt accomplish? Check this out:
• Three SEC West championships (2006, tie 1998 and 2002)
• Two of Hogs' three SEC Championship games (2002, 2006)
• Two-time SEC Coach of the Year (2001, 2006)
• Also SEC Coach of the Year at Ole Miss (2008)
• Last Arkansas coach to beat legendary Nick Saban (2006)
Broyles Offers Nutt the Chance to Come Home as Boss Hog
Nutt had transferred to Oklahoma State after Broyles retired, then got into coaching. He had two stints each at OSU and Arkansas as an assistant coach, eventually becoming offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.
Then he landed his first job as a head coach at Murray State, the Ohio Valley Conference school in Kentucky.
The Racers were 31-16 in his four seasons, culminating with back-to-back OVC championships and two 1-AA playoff appearances in 1995-96.
That was his stepping stone to Boise State -- still a million miles from a good job, it seemed -- but he took a team that had been 2-10 and 105th of 111 Division Schools and improved to 4-7.
More importantly, the program now had hope of winning. Nutt wasn't going to be around to see the rebuilding project continue, however.
He was about to get another phone call from the man he most admired, Frank Broyles.
Broyles' First Choice Reportedly Wasn't Nutt
It had been a whirlwind nine months for Houston and Diana, now his wife of 41 years.
They'd led Murray State back to the playoffs, got a new job and moved to Idaho, then go the phone call of their dreams.
"I love Murray State," Nutt said. "Love it. Went to Boise State for about 200 days, one year, and then Frank Broyles called me back.
"Said he was making a change, and I was one of 14 guys getting interviewed for the University of Arkansas coaching job."
Nutt was hardly the biggest name on the list that included Miami Hurricanes coach Butch Davis,
Ole Miss coach Tommy Tuberville, Oklahoma State coach Bob Simmons, and New Mexico coach Dennis Franchione.
Newspapers reported that Tuberville was offered the job and turned down an offer of $875,000. Arkansas officials insisted Nutt was the first choice.
High-Profile Coaches Beaten Out by Nutt's Arkansas Roots
Tuberville later coached at Ole Miss and Auburn. Franchione was a hot ticket also, landing at Alabama before moving to Texas A&M.
Nutt didn't care if he was first choice or last choice. He was getting out of Boise. He was going home to Arkansas. He was going to coach in the SEC with the job he wanted more than any other.
"Fourteen candidates," Nutt said, shaking his head. "Jim Lindsey was on the committee and had a lot to do (with me getting the job).
"One thing he always said was, "With Tuberville, Franchione, all these guys who interviewed, nobody wanted it more than I did."
Lindsey played for Broyles on the 1964 national championship team and was a running back in the NFL before starting his real estate empire in Northwest Arkansas.
"I always appreciate Jim Lindsey saying that," Nutt said, "and for heading up that committee with (former Hog quarterbacks) Scott Bull and Quinn Grovey. There were some Razorbacks on there that helped Coach Broyles make that decision.
"I know my resume wasn't as thick as a lot of 'em but they always came back to, 'Hey, you're an Arkansas boy who wanted this job more than any of those other candidates.'"
Still, there were some nail-biting evenings in the Nutt household in Boise as mom and dad sat around with their kids: Houston III, twins Hailey and Hanna, and Haven.
"Diana and the kids were by the phone because they knew the call was going to come one of those nights," Houston said.
"When it came, they knew it was Coach Broyles on the other end. It's hard to put into words, just a great time.
"One of the greatest times ever. I never thought I'd be the coach at Arkansas."