Veteran linebackers, versatile secondary best positives for Razorbacks now
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams believes the best chance for defensive success in 2025 will come from experience at linebacker and versatility in the secondary.
Considering the depth concerns along the defensive line that may be about the only thing left 12 days before the season opener to have hope around.
Williams, entering his third season with Arkansas, addressed reporters this week and pointed to the maturity and football experience in both the linebacker room and defensive backfield.
“In the defensive backs room, we have a lot of guys with one year left of eligibility, so we have a lot of guys that have played a lot of football,” Williams said. “That experience means a lot when you get up under the lights and get to play big-time football, so we’re definitely going to lean on that experience.”
At linebacker, Arkansas is led by redshirt seniors Stephen Dix Jr. and Xavian Sorey Jr. Sorey, who led the team with 99 tackles and two sacks last season, has been limited by a hamstring injury during fall camp, giving second-year linebacker Bradley Shaw an opportunity to earn first-team repetitions.
Williams said he views Dix, Sorey and Shaw as starters. Transfers Andrew Harris from UCF and Trent Whalen from Southern Utah have added depth and contributed on special teams.
“Trent Whalen is a guy that’s really been climbing the charts,” Williams said. “He has a lot of time on task playing linebacker, and he’s been a great addition.”
The Razorbacks also have homegrown talent in Wyatt Simmons and freshman Tavion Wallace, the top recruit in Arkansas’ 2025 class. Some analysts have called the linebacker group the strongest unit on the roster, citing both experience and depth. It's hard to argue against that.
Williams will have more flexibility in the secondary this year, with several players able to perform at multiple positions.
“You have more toys to play with,” Williams said. “As long as we can keep everybody healthy, it will be a good thing. So yes, we definitely have more depth to do more there.”
Williams has implemented multiple defensive packages in camp, including 3-2-6 and 3-3-5 alignments.
No definitive starters have been named in the secondary, but Jordan Young, Miguel Mitchell, Caleb Wooden and Larry Worth have all received praise for their performances in camp.
“Miguel Mitchell has done an outstanding job on the back end. He knows it inside out. Very smart. Caleb Wooden has been a great addition for us. And Larry Worth’s been doing really well,” Williams said.
The secondary features mostly upperclassmen, many of whom are entering their final season of eligibility. Williams said the group’s experience allows for more flexibility in personnel, depending on the opposition’s offensive scheme.
While the linebackers and secondary are strong points, Williams acknowledged that the defensive line is thin and could be tested early. Abilene Christian transfer David Oke may miss the season opener, and the interior defensive line behind Cam Ball lacks depth.
Danny Saili and Ian Geffrard are expected to contribute, but any more injuries could force true freshmen Kevin Oatis or Reginald Vaughn into action.
“We have guys that have played in SEC ball, but just the depth part of it is definitely a deal that we have to figure out,” Williams said. “We may need some young guys to step up. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Just getting those guys ready. But we definitely need some young guys to step up.”
Williams said the team’s defensive improvement will depend on communication, especially after Arkansas allowed an SEC-worst 247 passing yards per game last season.
“The margin for error being small, it’s just talking and saying, ‘Hey, I’ve got this guy. You’ve got him. If they do this, we’re going to …’” Williams said.
Utility players like Larry Worth, who can play safety, corner or nickel, give the Razorbacks more options when facing the SEC’s varied offenses.
“The positional versatility of Larry Worth would make any defensive coach salivate,” one analyst wrote.
Arkansas opens its season Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Williams said the first game will provide a test for both depth and readiness. He is confident the linebackers and secondary are prepared, but the defensive line will need to prove itself early.
“We’re definitely going to lean on that experience,” Williams said. “That experience means a lot when you get up under the lights and get to play big-time football.”
The Razorbacks face a challenging SEC schedule and must rely on their strengths at linebacker and in the secondary while addressing depth issues up front.
If the defensive line holds, Arkansas could see significant improvement on defense. If not, the Razorbacks’ hopes may depend on the ability of young players to contribute immediately.
With less than two weeks until the opener, Arkansas’ defense is experienced and flexible in the back seven, but untested up front.
Williams and his staff are tasked with maximizing strengths and building depth as the season approaches.