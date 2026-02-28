Silverfield Loves Arkansas, Illustrates Expectations For Team in Year One

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield is expected to change the direction of his newly inherited football program's recent fortunes after going 2-10 in 2025, including just 13 wins over the previous three seasons.

For there to be a true change it must begin with implementing a culture that can't be cracked easily. Silverfield is in this spot because of Sam Pittman's inability to keep up the momentum of his 9-4 season in Year Two that was built on several super seniors, quality transfers and a group of Natural State natives who took pride in wearing Arkansas across their chests.

During his press conference Feb. 17, Silverfield stressed the importance of players he recruits loving the game of football. If they don't allow the sport to consume them, then their time at Arkansas won't pan out they way they hoped.

Silverfield's Expectation For Team

In a recent interview with Sirius XM's Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek, Silverfield was given the opportunity to illustrate expectations for himself and the team in Year 1.

“I want people to put on the film and the fans in the stands [to think] ‘Man, those dudes play with relentless effort,’ right,” Silverfield said on Sirius XM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning. “It’s a smart, tough team that doesn’t beat themselves to go out there and, man, they’re explosive and explosive in all three phases. And that’s not just coach speak, but we’ve got to be able to do it. We got put it on display week in, week out, but the effort has to be relentless."



Silverfield assembled a roster full of potential with the No. 7 ranked portal class with the addition of 42 transfers, according to On3. While the Razorbacks' quarterback position potential, it's certainly the youngest room on the team going into spring ball.

If he can coach his team to be disciplined along with being explosive, the chance for a big turnaround next season is certainly on the table.

“We got to go and play with our hair on fire," Silverfield said. "And I want people to notice that, like, I want that. You know, when people watch us play, they say, ‘Man, that team looks a little bit different, the effort they play with, the passion they play with, the joy they play with, and they’re smart, tough and disciplined.’”

Effort and passion is something that was noticeable on Silverfield's Memphis teams from 2020-25. While not often the most talented teams on paper, the Tigers were able to remain among the top programs in the American Conference and that includes a stretch from 2023-24 where he led them to a 21-5 record.

That's something he wants his Arkansas team to be known for immediately. Rapid turnarounds in this day and age of college football is attainable, but the Razorbacks' program must be flipped from the ground up to do so.

Impressed by Hogs Fanbase

Living across the border at Memphis for a few years can help anyone become accustomed to what the state of Arkansas can provide. Silverfield was a popular hire among the high school ranks, and even has built in relationships with former Razorbacks such as Jarius Wright and Greg Childs during his time at Minnesota.

Former Arkansas starting offensive lineman Brey Cook, who's been friends with Silverfield for more than a decade, joined the staff this week in a high school relations/recruiting type role. If anything, the moves the Razorbacks' new coach has made shows that he understands what it takes to win fans over after not necessarily being the first choice.

While that might be the case, he could be the right fit and only time will tell with the type of product he trots out on the field in Week 1.

Arkansas fans have embraced Silverfield so far, and he went to the point of bragging about how the people in the state have taken him through his first three months on the job.

"[Arkansas] is an absolutely wonderful place. The people are amazing" Silverfield said. "The fans are amazing.

"We have a quote around our building says 'you're not coming to play for the University of Arkansas, you're coming to play for the state of Arkansas.' No knock on the other schools here, but the state absolutely loves the Razorbacks all the way from West Memphis through Northwest Arkansas, all the all those places in between, through the Ozarks, Little Rock."

Silverfield has been around the coaching ranks long enough to know that talk is cheap. He must produce a few wins rather quickly or the fanbase will turn on him just as fast.

At one time, the Razorbacks football program was among the elite. Even during the early days after moving to the SEC, Arkansas was contending for not only bowl eligibility, but New Year's Day bowl games.

Hogs fans have seen several coaches get to the verge of a turning point only for that success not to be replicated consistently year over year. Silverfield understands that and will be tasked to be the man who can change the narrative of what can be done with the Razorbacks in this new era of college sports.

"The excitement from the fans, they're hungry for a winner," Silverfield said. "They've been welcoming. This is just such a neat community, and it's been great. Listen, we know the challenges of playing the SEC we're excited about that. These fans have been great. This town's been great and I couldn't be more fired up to be here."

