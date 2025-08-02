Washington set for major role in Razorbacks running back room
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mike Washington arrived at Arkansas as a transfer from New Mexico State, unsure if his production would translate from Conference USA to the SEC.
After a productive spring and a standout summer, Washington is positioned to play a major role in the Razorbacks’ running back rotation as fall camp begins.
Washington, a 6-foot-2, 228-pound senior, rushed for 725 yards on 157 carries with eight touchdowns last season for the Aggies. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Washington’s work ethic has made a strong impression.
“Mike had the most points, most wins, this summer on the football team,” Pittman said after the first practice of fall camp. “He wasn’t going against me. He was going against guys that can run as well.
“So, we expect a lot out of him, because we saw a lot of good things out of him in the spring. He’s earned the right to be where he’s at on the depth chart.”
Pittman and Arkansas’s strength staff use a point system during summer workouts to reward players who win head-to-head competitions. Washington earned more points than any other player on the team.
“I just saw the same guy we saw in the spring,” Pittman said. “Everything they do in the summer is competition. And when they win, they get points. The strength staff decides who’s the best competition for them.”
Washington leads a running back group that also includes sophomore Braylen Russell, redshirt junior Rodney Hill, freshman Cam Settles and senior AJ Green.
Russell was expected to be the team’s featured back after a strong 2024 season, but Washington’s performance has changed the dynamic.
Hill, who transferred from Florida State, rushed 28 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Settles, a three-star recruit from Little Rock, has also earned praise from coaches during spring practices. Green returns as a walk-on after an injury-shortened stint at Oklahoma State.
Ben Sowders, Arkansas’s director of strength and conditioning, said Washington’s approach has stood out since his arrival in Fayetteville.
“They just showed up and worked,” Sowders said about Washington and offensive lineman Corey Robinson. “They didn’t talk a lot. They just came in, followed suit, worked, and their work just spoke for itself, especially throughout spring ball.”
Washington’s teammates have also noticed his impact on and off the field. Senior linebacker Larry Worth called Washington “a dog,” a term of respect for his toughness and work ethic.
“He’s not going to say too much,” Worth said. “He’s going to put his head down and work. I didn’t even know he had the most points this summer. But he stood up, Mike Wash had the most points, and he’s a dog.”
Offensive lineman Fernando Carmona has seem that same view opening holes.
“I actually had the pleasure of working out with him in one of the mornings and I was struggling to keep up,” Carmona said. “Just the way he throws around weight, I was like, ‘Man, this dude is something special.’
“Like [Worth] said, he’s a dog and I’m excited for you guys to see him on Saturday because he’s going to put up some highlights for sure.”
Arkansas opens its season Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M at Razorback Stadium at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network. The Razorbacks will practice 24 of the next 28 days as they prepare for the season opener, which will be televised on SEC Network.
Washington, who was raised in Utica, New York, has played four college seasons between Buffalo and New Mexico State. He has recorded 1,844 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns in his career.
The Razorbacks struggled to establish a consistent running game in 2024, and the coaching staff has emphasized improvement in that area. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino said the running game will be a primary focus as the team looks to rebound in the SEC.
Washington is listed as the likely starter on the preseason depth chart, but Pittman said competition will continue through fall camp. Russell and Hill are expected to push for carries this season.
Washington, who has built a reputation as a physical, durable back, said he is focused on stacking wins.
“I’m just here to work and do what I can to help this team,” Washington said. “Whatever my role ends up being, I’ll be ready.”