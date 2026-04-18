We May Have Reached Point of Complete Boredom with Razorbacks' Spring

We may have reached the point nearing the end of Arkansas' spring practice where just about everybody is ready to just get it finished.

The excitement of the first few practices has turned into a a regular routine nobody is believing doesn't really matter. But, then again, nobody is really that excited and the news is about the same, too.

Nothing new there. It's been that way for the 50 years plus I've been watching them.

Saturday, the Razorbacks were forced to practice indoors due to cooler temperaturesm ran in the Northwest Arkansas area. While nothing was serious, it's not unusual in Aprll for some of that to take place.

There's also the fact just three practices are left before next Saturday's Red-White Game all the hoopla with concerts and events going on around Razorback Stadium, The game will just be part of the of the entertainment.

About the only thing we know right now what we don't know. Since that's a list large enough to be a novel, that's going to have to be trimmed considerably.

There are some good players but not enough right now to be making any sort of major bowl plans. The guess is there will be more talk about starting SEC play in basketball.

That's likely a bigger problem for Hunter Yurachek and others. While I would like to say that is something unique to the Razorbacks these days, it's not really.

Nothing earth-shattering is really coming from any other school in the SEC right now. It's practice everywhere and the grind is starting to set in with everybody and folks are pretty much burned out.

That was the case with the three players the Hogs bought to a press conference after Saturday morning's practice.

Linebacker Ja'Quavion Smith, running back Braylen Russell and defensive lineman Charlie Collins didn't have an awful lot to talk about.

Maybe the headliner of the practice the media got to see was some goal-line work. While very important to a team's success, it's not a part of the game that's going to get fans excited. Arkansas fans have always liked to see the ball thrown a lot.

This team will probably do itm but not as often as some people will want. Whether that's right or wrong is left to the individual. It's only exciting when somebody breaks off a long run for score than counts and they aren't keeping score for a few more months.

It's the drudgery of spring practice in April when everybody is tired of watching basic drills that coaches always enjoy because that's what coaches do.

They are constantly evaluating and that's when they get the bulk of their evaluation film.

Fans are just left to guess and speculate. For a fan base like Arkansas that has to rely on any ray of hope after the last decade-plus, it's getting kinda hard to find a lot of that these days.

That will pick up a little next week. There is a game on Saturday.

Just don't expect a lot to give you hope.

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