Welcome To The Biggest Game Of Your Head Coaching Career, Ryan Silverfield

FAYETTEVILLE — It didn't take long for Ryan Silverfield to be thrust into a must-win game as the head coach at Arkansas. Most probably didn't think that it would come in Week 4 against a Group of Six team.

Yet, that's where the Razorbacks (1-2) find themselves entering Saturday's primetime contest against Tulsa (3-0), a game Arkansas could very well lose.

Saying a loss would be catastrophic for Silverfield and the Hogs isn't necessarily hyperbole. Much vitriol has been directed at athletic director Hunter Yurachek in recent weeks, especially as it became clear that Silverfield didn't have the resources necessary to build a high-caliber team this offseason.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield looks on from the sideline during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But no SEC team, regardless of their NIL budget, should ever lose to a Group of Six team, especially at home.

The NIL discussion is valid when it comes to Arkansas losing to Utah and Georgia, though Arkansas still should've been much more competitive than it was in both games.

It should've looked much better than it did against North Alabama, and it should take care of business against the Golden Hurricane on Saturday, though that's certainly not a guarantee.

Losing to Tulsa, even when it's off to its best start since 2008, would be an unforgivable loss that can't be chalked up to a lack of resources. Such a loss would come down to coaching and the fact that Tulsa simply wanted the game more.

The latter can't be allowed to happen. Arkansas has to want this game more to win it on Saturday. A program whose reputation is as battered as that of Arkansas cannot afford a home loss to a Group of Six team.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback AJ Hill (2) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Razorbacks haven't lost to a G6 school in back to back years since Chad Morris was in charge. From 2018-19, Morris lost four games to Group of Six teams. One of the two he beat was, ironically, Tulsa.

The frustrations of most fans after Arkansas' 1-2 start to the season mostly lie, and justifiably so, with Yurachek rather than Silverfield. But the latter would quickly fall out of the good graces of fans if Arkansas were to lose on Saturday. An uninspiring, blowout loss to the Golden Hurricane would be even worse.

With that said, there's no reason to think that Arkansas can't win on Saturday. Tulsa will be playing without its starting quarterback in Baylor Hayes, and whatever you think about Silverfield, you can't say that he's not earnestly trying to turn things around at Arkansas.

Based on Arkansas' first three games, there's yet to be a reason to believe in the 2026 iteration of the Razorbacks. A win on Saturday won't magically turn things around or even inspire confidence that Arkansas will win an SEC game this season, but it's the first step in Silverfield and the Hogs mending the program's reputation and attempting to make the best of a less than ideal situation.

So, Coach Silverfield, welcome to the biggest game of your collegiate head coaching career so far. A win, and you slowly but surely begin to get some belief to appear externally. A loss, and any honeymoon period as the head coach at Arkansas will decidedly be over.

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