Most college football teams across the country have either already started their conference schedules or they'll begin them this week. That means we have plenty of fascinating matchups ahead of us in Week 4.

In this article, I'm going to give you my best bets for this week, and I have something for everyone, including a bet on a total, a favorite, and an underdog to win out.

College Football Week 4 Best Bets

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Tennessee +167 vs. Texas

Oklahoma vs. Georgia UNDER 44.5 (-108)

Florida -3.5 (-102) vs. Ole Miss

Texas vs. Tennessee Best Bet

In my Week 4 upset picks article, I made the case for taking Tennessee to win this game outright:

I'm selling my stock on the Longhorns. Manning has not lived up to expectations, and this offense has averaged just 5.3 yards per play, which ranks 78th in the nation. Last week against UTSA, he threw for just 164 yards on 4.9 yards per pass attempt. Thankfully, their run game has been good enough to lead them to a comfortable win, but they won't be able to do that against the Volunteers.

Meanwhile, Tennessee ranks 18th in the nation in yards per play, averaging 6.6 yards per snap. They have scored 42+ points in each of their first three games.

With the Volunteers at home, I'm going to take Tennessee as my upset pick of the week.

Pick: Tennessee +167

Oklahoma vs. Georgia Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm looking at the total, and I'm going to bet the UNDER. As bad as the Oklahoma offense has been, its defense has been phenomenal, which gives me some concern about Georgia's ability to cover a two-touchdown spread.

Through the first three weeks, Oklahoma is fourth in the country in opponent yards per play, giving up just 3.5 yards per snap. The Georgia defense is right behind them, ranking ninth in opponent yards per play at 3.7.

This total is too high for a game between two of the hottest defenses in college football.

Pick: UNDER 44.5 (-108)

Ole Miss vs. Florida Best Bet

I have no faith in the Ole Miss Rebels, and I'm sticking to my belief that they're a fraudulent team. Their defense hasn't been good, and it's going to cost them against Florida. The Gators' offense has been one of the best in the nation, averaging 7.7 yards per play. If Ole Miss can't stop the Louisville offense, they're going to get steamrolled by the Gators.

Florida is a legitimate SEC contender, and I think they're going to prove that this week.

Pick: Florida -3.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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