What Arkansas Has To Do In Week 1 Against North Alabama Besides Winning The Game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has to beat North Alabama in Fayetteville on Sept. 5. That's a non-negotiable, and not doing so would likely lead to fans chasing Ryan Silverfield out of northwest Arkansas a la Jack Crowe in 1992.

Given that the Razorbacks are favored by 40.5 points, Silverfield & Co. will likely be fine on the scoreboard next Saturday.

But with victory all but assured, there are several things that Arkansas must do in Week 1 to reassure an anxious and jaded fan base ahead of a crucial Week 2 tilt against No. 21 Utah in Salt Lake City.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. | Arkansas footbal

No Turnovers

Arkansas shouldn't be turning the ball over against an FCS opponent anyway, but especially not when Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey have spent all of fall camp repeating the phrase "OTB": own the ball. In other words, hold onto the darn thing.

After two years of the Taylen Green rollercoaster ride, Razorback fans are ready for an offense that, even if it isn't all that explosive, doesn't shoot itself in the foot by turning the football over. KJ Jackson is yet to throw an interception in a Razorback uniform and shouldn't against UNA, especially considering there shouldn't be many occasions where he's throwing the football into harm's way.

Ball security from running backs, receivers and tight ends will also be scrutinized. Putting the ball on the carpet in Week 1 would be a bad sign for an offense that has been beaten over the head with ball security since February.

Few Penalties, Especially Procedural Ones

Arkansas should be excited and pumped up for its season opener, and opening up a nice lead in the first quarter would be a good sign.

But there's a difference between being amped up to play and being so giddy that discipline falls by the wayside, especially in the way of precedural penalties.

Penalties during plays will inevitably happen. Coaches can live with the occasional holding call or pass interference penalty.

What drives coaches and fans crazy, especially at home, is prodecural penalties. False starts, illegal shifts, 12 men on the field, offsides and a host of other penalties will hurt Arkansas much more against Utah and in SEC play than they will against North Alabama, but setting a tone of discipline by limiting those procedural flags in Week 1 would be a great start.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield talks to his team after the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bring The Killer Instinct

Arkansas could very well have a 40-point lead over UNA by halftime next Saturday, but that's if Arkansas puts its foot on the Lions' necks and refuses to let off the gas.

That's what the Razorbacks should do against a lesser opponent. In the Sam Pittman era, the Razorbacks tended to play with a lackadaisical attitude after building a huge lead (see the 2022 Ole Miss game, the Liberty Bowl against Kansas and the 2025 games against Arkansas State, Memphis and Auburn).

A roaring comeback from North Alabama is unlikely next week, but it'd be nice to see Arkansas create a sizable gap and maintain it, if not continuing to build on it, in the second half, at least until the starters exit the contest and give way to the second-team.

Having a killer instinct, while not necessary to beat North Alabama, will be a necessity if Arkansas is to steal some wins this year and make a run at bowl eligibility.

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