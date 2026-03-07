Arkansas vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7
Both the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri Tigers are doing their best to improve their seeding in not only the SEC Tournament, but the upcoming NCAA Tournament as well.
That makes their regular-season finale against each other on Saturday afternoon a big one. The two teams met just a few short weeks ago in a game that Arkansas won at home by a score of 94-86. Arkansas is favored to win the rematch, but this time, the Hogs have to hit the road to face the Tigers at Mizzou Arena.
Arkansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Arkansas -2.5 (-105)
- Missouri +2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Arkansas -134
- Missouri +112
Total
- OVER 162.5 (-110)
- UNDER 162.5 (-110)
Arkansas vs. Missouri How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 7
- Game Time: Noon ET
- Venue: Mizzou Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arkansas Record: 22-8 (12-5 in SEC)
- Missouri Record: 20-10 (10-7 in SEC)
Arkansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games
- The OVER is 5-0 in Arkansas' last five games
- Arkansas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games played in March
- Missouri is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
Arkansas vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch
- Mark Mitchell, G - Missouri Tigers
Mark Mitchell leads the Missouri Tigers in points per game (17.4), rebounds per game (5.2), and assists per game (3.6). He put up 26 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in Missouri's loss to Arkansas earlier this season, so the Tigers need to get him some support tonight if the Tigers want to win the rematch.
Arkansas vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Arkansas and Missouri are two extremely similar teams. They rank 16th and 31st in effective field goal percentage, but 186th and 195th in defensive efficiency. They also both lean toward taking two-point shots more often than three-point shots, but it's Missouri that is significantly better at defending the perimeter.
Missouri ranks 54th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 48.5% from two-point range, while Arkansas ranks 281st in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 54.1% from two-point range.
For all of those reasons, I'm surprised Missouri is a home underdog. I'll take the points with the Tigers.
Pick: Missouri +2.5 (-115)
