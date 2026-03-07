Arkansas vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7

Both the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri Tigers are doing their best to improve their seeding in not only the SEC Tournament, but the upcoming NCAA Tournament as well.

That makes their regular-season finale against each other on Saturday afternoon a big one. The two teams met just a few short weeks ago in a game that Arkansas won at home by a score of 94-86. Arkansas is favored to win the rematch, but this time, the Hogs have to hit the road to face the Tigers at Mizzou Arena.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arkansas -2.5 (-105)

Missouri +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Arkansas -134

Missouri +112

Total

OVER 162.5 (-110)

UNDER 162.5 (-110)

Arkansas vs. Missouri How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: Noon ET

Venue: Mizzou Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Arkansas Record: 22-8 (12-5 in SEC)

Missouri Record: 20-10 (10-7 in SEC)

Arkansas vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Arkansas is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games

The OVER is 5-0 in Arkansas' last five games

Arkansas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games played in March

Missouri is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams

Arkansas vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch

Mark Mitchell, G - Missouri Tigers

Mark Mitchell leads the Missouri Tigers in points per game (17.4), rebounds per game (5.2), and assists per game (3.6). He put up 26 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in Missouri's loss to Arkansas earlier this season, so the Tigers need to get him some support tonight if the Tigers want to win the rematch.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick

Arkansas and Missouri are two extremely similar teams. They rank 16th and 31st in effective field goal percentage, but 186th and 195th in defensive efficiency. They also both lean toward taking two-point shots more often than three-point shots, but it's Missouri that is significantly better at defending the perimeter.

Missouri ranks 54th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 48.5% from two-point range, while Arkansas ranks 281st in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 54.1% from two-point range.

For all of those reasons, I'm surprised Missouri is a home underdog. I'll take the points with the Tigers.

Pick: Missouri +2.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

