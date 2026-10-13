What Jeremiah Dent's Decommitment Means For The Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield set out to fence in the state's borders to keep in-state talent home and locked in for years to come after taking the Arkansas job last December.

The Razorback coaching staff will have to stay the course and prove to current commits and recruits that Arkansas is on the rise despite recent history, while the Razorbacks have struggled to remain competitive and bring in high-profile players and keep those stars committed.

However, after the Razorbacks struggled this season, Dent decided to back off his pledge to the Razorbacks and reopen his commitment.

Dent, who had been committed to the Razorbacks since May 2nd, announced he would be shutting down his commitment and remaining locked in with the Hogs back on August 31st.

Despite Dent's initial commitment to the Razorbacks after watching the Razorbacks struggle to run the ball and constantly switching out running backs, he decommitted from the Razorbacks and find a new home.

The Marion product currently sits as the #2 overall player in the state of Arkansas for the class of 2027 and is the #733 overall player in the class according to Rivals.

Dent is now the third Hog commit to reopen their commitment, joining the likes of Odafe Oruru, who ultimately committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Darion Moseley, who backed off his commitment to the Hogs on October 6th.

With the Razorbacks coming out of the gate slowly in 2026, many Hog fans are wondering how many players we will lose from the 2027 recruiting class, as coach Silverfield vowed to make it the best recruiting class in recent history for the Razorbacks.

Even with the loss of Dent, the Razorbacks still have verbal commitments from five in-state players as Fayetteville linebacker Will Caston sits as the highest ranked Arkansas commit as he comes in as the #5 player from the Natural state.

Despite losing some high-profile recruits, the Razorbacks still have a bright future, with 4-star wide receiver commit Jabari Watkins and 4-star edge commit Keith Richmond.

The Razorbacks are still in contention for Aden Starling, a 3-star receiver from Pearland, Texas, who was formerly committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Arkansas' 2027 recruiting class is now ranked No. 46 overall and the worst in the SEC, with 22 commits following the decommitment of Dent.

Arkansas 2027 Football Commits

Jabari Watkins, WR (Thomasville, Georgia)

John Caitlin IV, CB (Denton, Texas)

Kevin Grant, CB (Arlington, Texas)

Teagan Parizek, OT (Hendersonville, Tennessee)

Keith Richmond, Edge (Pinson, Alabama)

Alijah Shaw, OT (Leawood, Kansas)

James Stewart, DL (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)

Eli Thornton, DL (Jonesboro, Arkansas)

Cason Myers, QB (Auburn, Alabama)

Judah Gumbs, OT (Seffner, Florida)

Stanley Peters Jr., CB (Seminary, Mississippi)

Will Caston, LB ( Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Mahonri Maiava, DL (Garden City, Kansas)

Delonte Duff, OL (Junction City, Arkansas)

Parker Keenan, TE (Clarksville, Tennessee)

Bryce Breeden, LB (Bridge City, Texas)

Rocco DePrima, K (Columbia, Missouri)

Bradley Sturdivant, OL (Sheridan, Arkansas)

Henry Frazier, OL (Rogers, Arkansas)

Declan Hamm, P (Lewisville, Texas)

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