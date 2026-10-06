Razorbacks Put Ryan Silverfield Behind 8-Ball Long Before Season Even Started

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks football program was in uncharted territory eight years ago when Chad Morris was going through his first season as head coach.

The Hogs were staring down the barrel of 2-10 going nowhere fast with a program that appeared to be stuck in quicksand. Until that season, Arkansas had a handful of two-win seasons, but the majority of those came prior to Frank Broyles taking over as head coach in 1958.

Prior to 2012, Arkansas fans could count its eight-loss seasons on a single hand. Those were rare around these parts, but it's been counted as part of the "aw shucks" mentality that's taken over the football program that infamous April Fool's Day nearly 15 years ago.

Arkansas Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek walks the sideline of Razorback Stadium against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Imagae

The Arkansas athletic department cannot sustain itself by allowing the football program to operate from an X-amount surplus to fund everything else. That's taking the Razorbacks for granted, which is something athletics director Hunter Yurachek said they couldn't do just a short 12 months ago.

Well buddy, time's up. It's time to get to the root of the problem, and that's that Yurachek has been the constant — the common denominator — in three of the worst seasons in program history. And before anyone wants to comment and say that Chad Morris wasn't his hire, of course it wasn't.

He still had to give his stamp of approval, but pulled the rug out from under the failed tenure before things spiraled too far out of control.

After pulling the plug 18 games into Morris' tenure, the decision received some backlash and skepticism, especially after how the Bret Bielema firing occurred.

Yurachek ultimately swung and missed on several candidates through the years who could've changed Arkansas' program trajectory.

Whether it was Lane Kiffin or Mike Norvell in 2020, or Alex Golesh or Kane Wommack in the most recent cycle, Yurachek has whiffed more than he hasn't. He was well on his way to bringing in Jerome Tang from Kansas State before John Tyson inserted himself into the conversation.

The John Calipari to Arkansas hire was a deal served on a silver platter to Yurachek, and all he had to do was tie up some loose ends to get him to sign the dotted line.

If or when Arkansas has to make its next move in football, it'd be wise to make sure he isn't included in the decision-making process. After all, he did put Ryan Silverfield behind the 8-ball by restricting his budget, which apparently was already limited prior to his hiring on Nov. 30.

The job that Silverfield thought he was stepping into wasn't the one actually received.

Those improvements haven't equaled on-field results, but that's potentially coming later if Silverfield is allotted this season as a wash. Arkansas cannot fairly evaluate Ryan Silverfield until it fixes the institutional problems that put him in this position.

"When I got here, I truly believed — and again, I always say this is no knock on what occurred here in the past — we ripped this thing to the very studs," Silverfield said on Monday. "We replaced 80 players and we did it to the best of our ability with the resources that were allotted to us..."

That shouldn't be a shocking admission, because anyone that's watched a single minute of a football game against SEC opponents can tell that the Razorbacks aren't facing an effort issue, but a talent deficit of near epic proportions.

"No one wants to win more than I do and the players in that locker room, I promise you," Silverfield continued. "But you get to see a little bit of improvement every day. You see the buy-in. Guys showing up yesterday with coach-me-coach mentality, guys showing up with ‘what can we do better?’ And continue to work to do everything that they can.

"Sometimes that improvement may be a guy taking a step in the right direction, maybe it’s a guy that’s learning from this or something, a mistake that was made the previous week and sometimes you take a step backwards as you continue to try to grow. Sometimes it’s hard to see outside of our building and I understand that. That’s my job, for it to show up on a Saturday in a win."

Tyson came to his aid on Monday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, sharing that it's going to take one brick at a time to build the house and will need the help of businesses across the state along with its fanbase to make sure the program becomes competitive.

"Everybody has to come together. We've got to we got to raise that money," Tyson said. "We've got to do the things. If we don't come together and raise money together, we don't stand a chance in the state of Arkansas. Then I think about the responsibility to give Ryan year two, year three, but he might take four years to build it a brick at a time.

“If we don’t come together and raise money together, we don’t stand a chance in the state of Arkansas…”



John Tyson discusses how we have to come together as a state to not only raise money for the Razorbacks, but to also support Head Coach Ryan Silverfield as he’s building his… pic.twitter.com/6ylcTxBVDJ — Little Rock Touchdown Club (@LRTouchdownClub) October 5, 2026

"I worry about not having a methodology to building out the program. You get a lot of money, call it hot money. You get a bunch of players that doesn't work, so one brick at a time to build the house. I think Ryan's off to a good start. I think next year will be okay.

"All his kids are playing hard for him right now. They're playing to the final whistle, but I think this year we'll see the quality of recruiting improve, and that'll be a judgment on his ability. And then we'll go to the third year and see the judgment on that too."

Nobody in the athletic department wants to have the much-needed conversation about why the Razorbacks continue finding themselves in position to need another new coach every couple of years.

Morris was fired because he was in over his head.

Sam Pittman eventually followed him out the door over five years later mostly due to not being able to close out one score games. Now, Silverfield is receiving that same scrutiny because wins aren't coming as quickly as he might've expected upon his hiring.

That's major college football for you. It's all about what you have done for me lately.

At some point, Arkansas has to stop hitting the reset button and spilling millions out in buyout money and start examining the reason they've continued in such a losing pattern.

If Silverfield was hired to rebuild one of the SEC's most under-resourced rosters, then he should've been given every available resource to do so, as promised. And if Arkansas couldn't provide those resources, expectations should've reflected that from the very beginning.

That lack of transparency made Silverfield look bad from the jump by claiming this would be a quick turnaround, and that fans should expect to win more in 2026. Instead, those fans are in the same exact spot watching their team be smacked around by its SEC brethren on a regular basis.

Tyson appears willing to show Silverfield patience to rebuild Arkansas football, but without a significant investment it's just delaying the inevitable.

If Arkansas truly believes Silverfield needs three or even four years to get this whole thing right as Tyson suggested, then somebody better make sure he's actually given enough of those bricks to finish the job.

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