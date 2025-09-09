What Sam Pittman pointed out about Razorbacks win over Arkansas State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's no question Arkansas hasn't faced any adversity this season after winning the first two games 108-21, but that is about to change with SEC play on the horizon.
Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman talked about his team not facing adversity in the first two blowout wins.
"Well, we've got a good team," Pittman said. "I'm confident in our football team and a lot of it is because of the leadership. I don't know how you create adversity until … unless, you just practice hard and keep accountability and toughness and all those things.
"You know, we haven't had a lot of adversity yet. If you look at it, we talked about the first drive against A&M that was really it. And then, you know, we gave up seven, or, they earned 7 on us the other day.
"We gave them some penalties, you know. So, I think it's just all about the mindset and playing hard and playing together. And when adversity hits, then your leadership takes over — whether it be me, whether it be the team.
"You want it to be the team. And I think we really have an older team that understands and believes we can win, but we'll see. If all hell breaks loose, we'll see what we really have. And we haven't been tested that way yet, you're right."
But when adversity hits the Hogs will need some players to step up and take control. Here's three who must be among that group.
Quarterback Taylen Green
Green is in his second season with the Razorbacks and combine that with the position he plays his leadership is needed. In two games, Green has completed 41 of 57 passes for 561 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
He also is second on the team in rushing with 18 carries for 192 yards and a touchdown. Green's first interception on Saturday came at a difficult time. Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. had just intercepted an Arkansas State pass and returned it to the opponent's 30-yard line.
With the Razorbacks already up 28-7 at that time and Arkansas State reeling the chance to bury them was there.
Instead on the first play Green threw an interception giving the ball right back to Arkansas State. He later threw another interception, Pittman explained what happened on those two passes.
"Yeah, if he's not perfect a lot of times we'll think about the 2 picks, it wasn't like it was a tipped ball, you know what I mean?," Pittman said. "Obviously we got that corrected with his eyes and where to go with the ball after the second quarter I guess is when it was.
"But he was outstanding with his legs. I mean, when he takes off, you know you're going to get a first down, then what happens after that is gravy."
Linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr.
After an average game against Alabama A&M, Sorey picked up his game in the win over the Red Wolves. In two games, he has 16 tackles, seven solo, 0.5 sack, a forced fumble and one interception.
He had 14 of those tackles against Arkansas State when he was healthy and practiced all week. Sorey is also in his second season and is one of the captains so his leadership is a must particularly with so many new faces starting on defense.
"Wasn't that something?," Pittman said. "Last week, I think we had five tackles out of those two guys (linebackers). Today, we had 24 or 25. We had 4 sacks, we had 10 negative yardage plays.
"We challenged them this week, and I think you all know I said we need more production out of the front seven. We got it against, no disrespect against A&M, but a better team than we played last week.
"Obviously we're starting SEC play and we needed that going into SEC play, but I knew Sorey was going to have a good game just because he was so low and down about the game that he played last week. But we got production out of the front seven, and that was good to see."
Defensive Tackle Cam Ball
It would be just as easy and correct to go with offensive guard Fernando Carmona in this spot. But Ball is a rarity in that he started his career at Arkansas and is still with the Hogs.
It was obvious at SEC Media Days how much respect Pittman and all the players have for Ball. He has battled some injuries thus far.
He has just two tackles on the season, but his vocal leadership is a must when adversity hits because of how long he has been with the team and how he has the ear of all the players.
Arkansas (2-0) will be in Oxford on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.