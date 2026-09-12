FAYETTEVILLE — It'd be safe to assume that an Arkansas win over No. 20 Utah on Saturday in Rice-Eccles Stadium would mean that the Razorbacks outscored the Utes and head back to northwest Arkansas with a 2-0 record and a matchup against No. 2 Georgia looming on Sept. 19.

But an upset victory from the Hogs on Saturday would mean so much more.

In practicality, the win would be a sign that this year's Arkansas squad truly is better than its 2025 iteration and that Ryan Silverfield has the chops to coach in the Power Four. A win would at least get Arkansas some votes in the AP Top 25 poll and, depending on what happens around the rest of the country, might even be enough for the Hogs to squeak into the top 25 themselves and have a ranked-on-ranked game ahead against Georgia.

A win would also put Arkansas on the inside track towards bowl eligibility and give fans much more confidence heading into SEC play. All of a sudden, toss-up games against South Carolina, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Auburn and potentially Tennessee look much more winnable, as does a potential Sept. 26 trap game against Tulsa.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson calls for the snap during second quarter against North Alabama. | Nilsen Roman

But a win on Saturday would also mean so much to the University of Arkansas, the state of Arkansas and Razorback fans everywhere. It's been a while since Arkansas has won a football game against a Power Four opponent: 624 days, to be exact, between Arkansas' win over Texas Tech in the 2024 Liberty Bowl and kickoff between the Hogs and Utes in Salt Lake City on Saturday evening.

Arkansas hasn't put a product out on the field its fans could be proud of for over a year. Honestly, when was the last time anyone truly felt good leaving an Arkansas football game?

Winning on Saturday in a raucous Rice-Eccles Stadium against a top-20 team and a first-year head coach in Morgan Scalley who has come into his own as the head man at Utah will be no easy task. But in college football, the motto "any given Saturday" is true. Any team can beat any other team on any given week.

That's not to predict that Arkansas will win Saturday's game. It certainly can't play like it did against North Alabama last week if it wants to head back east victorious.

But if Arkansas does pull off the upset, it'd be one heck of a way for Ryan Silverfield to make an entrance.

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