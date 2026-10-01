Which Razorbacks Are Included On The SEC Availability Report For Week 5?

FAYETTTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC released its initial availability report on Wednesday night for all teams competing in a conference game in Week 5, including the primetime showdown between Arkansas and Texas A&M.

After missing the Tulsa game with an undisclosed injury, linebacker Bradley Shaw appears set to make his return against the Aggies. The 6-foot-1, 227 pound team captain started the first three games of the season and has recorded 15 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Shaw's absence allowed other linebackers such as Ja'Quavion Smith and Ben Bogle ample opportunity to shine in a dominant 34-6 victory over the Golden Hurricane.

Arkansas-Texas A&M availability report released by the SEC on Wednesday night. | SEC

"Yeah, Bradley Shaw unfortunately was out with an injury," Silverfield said Saturday night after the Tulsa game. "You know, obviously what we think about Bradley. The players as well, who named him captain.

"But so pleased with Ben Bogle. He’s been a spark plug. It’s fun. He’s been an energizer bunny out at practice flying around. He’s a leader. And then you see him making plays, right? And he continues to do some things. Pleased with Ben. We’ve said this all along, we’re going to have to have depth at the linebacker position, every position."

Likely the most surprising players included on the injury report as "questionable" for the Razorbacks is starting JACK linebacker Steven Soles, who has been a critical piece to the Ron Roberts' "Creeper" defense. Soles has played in all four games this season, recording five tackles and one tackle for loss in 2026.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Steven Soles celebrates a tackle for loss against Georgia Bulldogs. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Neither of the three players listed as "OUT" have contributed much in the rotation. Maddox Lassiter suffered an injury in fall camp that has him out of action until 2027. Linebacker Jamonta Waller was once considered a major addition out of the transfer portal from Auburn, but has played in just one game this season.

Defensive back John Howse IV transferred in from Middle Tennessee State this offseason, but has yet to see any game action this for the Razorbacks. He is also listed as "OUT" for Arkansas' first SEC road game.

“This availability reporting policy is intended to reduce pressure from outside entities seeking participation information and represents a commitment of our 16 institutions to provide enhanced transparency to support efforts to protect our student-athletes and the integrity of competition,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said prior to Week 1.

To avoid confusion on game day, student-athletes will be reported as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game.

If a school fails to release timely and accurate availability reports for its upcoming game, it risks receiving monetary penalties ranging from $25,000 for a first offense to $100,000 for a third and further offenses in football, and a maximum of $15,000 to $25,000 in men’s and women’s basketball and baseball.

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