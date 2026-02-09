Which Super Bowl Commercials Kept Hogs Fans Most Entertained?

Whether the Super Bowl turns out to be a good game isn't of a whole lot of consequence for Arkansas fans as they rarely have enough dogs in the fight for it to matter, although Sunday evening there were some who were hoping former Razorbacks tight end Hunter Henry might make a game winning catch.

They were fortunate the game didn't matter much to them with it being a bit of a snoozer both in excitement and competition. However, it did turn out to be a decent night in the category for which they came to see — the commercials.

Much like the game, there were only a handful of moments that really stood out, but at least there was solid output spread across the entire game. So, here are the rankings of the best commercials of the night.

Honorable Mention

Search Party from Ring | Be a hero in your neighborhood

This one is on here simply because it is the ad most people were talking about after the game. Its heart is in the right place as a smart way to find people's lost dogs.

However, concerns about AI just tapping into anyone's Ring doorbell creeps a lot of people out. They want to know if they have to opt into this and have a lot of ideas as to where this may go beyond saving furry friends.

Grubhub | The Feest

With tarrifs still top of mind for a lot of Americans as everything feels incredibly expensive at the moment, the rich companies stuffing their faces as they claimed to be too full to possibly eat the fees really hit. Then, in comes Grubhub to the rescue.

Pringles | Pringleleo

The ladies seemed to love this one. It's the tragic story of a poor guy made of potato chips trying to serve every need and whim of Sabrina Carpenter.

Coinbase | Everybody Coinbase

This stood out not only because of how simple it turned out to be, but because it instantly turned boring Super Bowl parties into karaoke whether anyone wanted to or not. Then Coinbase did a good job of trying to get everyone to sing out their name at the end.

State Farm | Stop Livin' on a Prayer

While it didn't appeal to everyone, this Jon Bon Jovi based commercial based on a less than desirable insurance company caught enough eyes to make the list.

Instacart | Bananas

A wild battle that needs to be won by a jealous singer, this commercial about buying people bananas basically goes all WWE at the end.

Claude | How Can I Communicate Better with My Mom?

This was the first official noticeable ad of the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, it stuck with people because of how incredibly creepy it turned out to be.

Redfin | America Needs Neighbors Like You

This is one of only two heartfelt ads to make the list. This one certainly had a strong enough message to be memorable weeks from now.

Wegovy | A New Way

This one almost edged its way into the Top 10. With a long list of cameos, its various jokes about all the things people wish a pill could solve certain carry a lot of entertainment value.

Budweiser | American Icons

This one is in the honorable mention area for a few reasons. The first is this was released back during the playoffs a couple of weeks ago, so it's not really a Super Bowl commercial. It's really just a commercial.

The second is Budweiser has gone a little overboard into "jump the shark" waters when it comes to trying to be American. Come on, a Clydesdale jumping with American bald eagle wings spreading out across its back?

Try to be as 'Merica as you want Budweiser. It's not hiding the fact you've long been a Belgium company.

Get creative and live up to your standard next time.

Liquid Death Energy Drink: Exploding Heads

It's not often a commercial where people's heads explode and they are left to life life from the neck down can't make the Top 10. However, it resides in a long list of good, but not great that runs from from about No. 5 all the way through a lot of the honorable mentions on this list.

No. 10

Xfinity | Jurrasic Park Works

Xfinity imagines a world where it was able to make Jurassic Park work the way it was intended by its founder, which would have made for a much different movie.

No. 9

Lays | Last Harvest

Nothing has gotten America over the years like a heart tugging farm story. Well, get ready for the heart tuggingest of them all as Lay's pulls out this tear jerker while attepting to honor their potato farmers.

No. 8

Hellmann's | Meal Diamond

Andy Samberg takes an American classic and turns it into one of the greatest deli sandwich anthems of all time. Listen to the lyrics though as it definitely has a back story.

No. 7

Bud Light | Wedding Keg

Everything is going well until someone knocks over the keg. Then Post Malone and friends have to go chasing after it down a mountain.

No. 6

NFL | Relax Your Tight End

If men find themselves with a case of tight end or women notice their man dealing with tight end, something has to be done to get him to relax back there and the NFL knows exactly what it should be.

No. 5

Michelob | The Ulta Instructor

Greg has had a rough go upon the mountains. People keep abusing his lack of skills on skis to get him to buy them Ultras at the end of the day. Thanks to Kurt Russell, that's all about to change.

No. 4

Manscaped | Hair Ballad

For those who wonder what happens to the hair when men decide to shave, it breaks out into song, which appears to be a theme for the night as it's not the only odd thing to sing in a toilet that shouldn't.

No. 3

Liquid IV | Take a Look

Toilets everywhere miss you when you leave. Commodes and urinals of all types sing "Take a Look at Me Now" in perfect harmony when we walk away because they want us to look inside and see if there's something we need to be doing in our lives.

No. 2

Good Will Dunkin: The Pilot

Welcome to the greatest 1990s nostalgia bait and a glimpse into how close AI is getting to be able to take over the lives of actors and keep them in their prime well past their deaths.

It's still a little uncanny valley and the acting is off, but it's clear one day that's the goal and a Dunkin' Donuts will be remembered as where is really got started.

No. 1

Chris Hemsworth thinks Alexa+ is scary good

Not sure this is the impression Alexa intended to make. All this ad did was reaffirm this creepy, invasive device is capable of stepping it up a notch and murdering one of the most beloved actors of the past 20 years.

Thanos may not be able to kill Chris Hemsworth, but Alexa and its AI ability to control your house and life can certainly get the job done.

