What Was the Result of the Coin Toss at Super Bowl 2026? (Seahawks vs. Patriots Coin Toss Result)

One of the first and most bet on props of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots has already been decided… the coin toss!

Here’s a look at the outcome of the toss (heads or tails), who won the toss and some of the recent trends that come with it.

What Was the Result of the Coin Toss for Super Bowl 60?

For bettors who wagered on the coin toss, this year’s toss landed on heads!

The odds for the coin toss courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook this year:

Heads -104

Tails -104

Since the Seahawks are the visiting team in this year’s Super Bowl, they called the toss between them and the Patriots and ended up losing the toss after calling tails. The Patriots chose to defer to the second half, so the Seahawks will get the ball first.

Through the first 59 Super Bowls in NFL history there have been just 27 teams that have won the coin toss and also taken home the game.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Results Through the Years

Through the first 59 editions of the Super Bowl, we've seen a pretty even split in the coin toss results.

Heads: 28 times (47.5%)

Tails: 31 times (52.5%)

Longest Heads Streak: 5

Longest Tails Streak: 4 (three times)

Heads adds another to the tally on Sunday night, and it'll be interesting to see if the team that wins the toss goes on to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The new tally is now 29 to heads, 31 to tails -- a pretty even split!

The Seahawks entered this game as 4.5-point favorites in the odds at FanDuel, as they're looking to avenge a previous Super Bowl loss to the Patriots when Russell Wilson was the team's quarterback.

However, there have been several big bets placed on the Patriots to win this game, including a $1.1 million wager.

With the coin toss in the books, bettors can now turn their focus to the rest of their game and prop bets on Sunday night!

