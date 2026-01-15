Who are Arkansas' top transfer portal acquisitions so far

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks keyed in on retention of its best players this offseason while also targeting a variety of transfers out of the portal this offseason.

While new coach Ryan Silverfield's portal haul ranks No. 12 in the SEC and No. 24 nationally, this class targets needs across the board. Arkansas wasn't in need of just starting caliber players on its roster, but also key depth pieces behind them.

With just days to go in the portal window, there aren't many more rocks left to turn over when it comes to identifying which players are available and even interested in making the jump to the SEC.

Despite moderate roster turnover compared to previous years, the Razorback have added quite a few immediate impact transfers. Here's each of the five athletes who ought to challenge for starting spots right away.

No. 5 Hunter Osborne, DL

The Alabama native signed with the Crimson Tide out of high school, but transferred to Virginia following his redshirt freshman season in 2024.

He played in each of Virginia's 14 games this fall, recording 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. His performance earned him a 3-star transfer rating from 247Sports as the No. 296 ranked transfer and No. 33 among defensive linemen.

Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (15) Cavaliers wide receiver Suderian Harrison (1) celebrate after making a stop on a fourth down against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Arkansas struggled to field a deep defensive line this fall but Osborne gives the new coaching staff a physically imposing body capable of anchoring the middle to slow down SEC rushing attacks.

Osborne, 6-foot-4, 301 pounds, will have two years of eligibility remaining at Arkansas.

No. 4 AJ Hill, QB

Hill became Memphis' highest rated signee in program history since modern day recruiting services began. The former Top 150 prospect didn't play much as a true freshman in 2025, but showed off a big arm completing 19-of-32 passes for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception in 2025.

The 6-foot-4, 215 pound passer proved he could operate on the move throughout his high school career, passing for more than 11,000 yards and 129 touchdowns across 49 games.

During Silverfield's time at Memphis, the Tigers developed quarterbacks such as Seth Henigan, Brady White and Brendon Lewis.

While Henigan and White were prototypical pocket passers, Lewis broke the mold as offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey molded his scheme to fit a dual-threat quarterback instead. Silverfield will likely implement a pro-style scheme again with his quarterback of the future vying for the starting job against redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson.

Quarterback AJ Hill (3) looks to throw the ball during a Memphis Tigers football spring game between the blue and gray team at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3 Khmori House, LB

Arkansas lost two of its more experienced linebackers this offseason as Xavian Sorey and Stephen Dix had their eligibility expire.

Hosue comes to Arkansas as the No. 133 available transfer and No. 8 linebacker in the portal, according to 247Sports. The Razorbacks will be his third different school in three years after beginning his college career at Washington before spending 2025 at North Carolina under legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick.

He has recorded 116 career tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and one sack across two seasons at the college level.

No. 2 Jahiem "Joker" Johnson, DB

Johnson entered the transfer portal following a season that saw him pickoff four passes in a breakout redshirt sophomore campaign.

He started all 14 games, finishing with a team-high 834 defensive snaps while making 42 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble for the Green Wave.

Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jahiem Johnson (20) and Tulane Green Wave safety Jack Tchienchou (1) react to a play against Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The 6-foot, 184 pound cornerback earned All-American Conference honorable mention honors for his efforts. He was issued an overall grade of 77.1 and a coverage grade of 76.2 according to Pro Football Focus.

As of Thursday afternoon, Arkansas has added seven total defensive backs out of the transfer portal along with four more from the high school ranks. There is expected to be a heavy emphasis over the weekend to add a few safeties to the portal haul.

Johnson signed with the Razorbacks as the No. 143 ranked transfer and No. 9 cornerback available in the portal, according to 247Sports.

No. 1 Bryant Williams, OL

The 6-foot-7, 315 pound left tackle comes over from Louisiana as the No. 74 ranked transfer and No. 7 offensive tackle available in the transfer portal.

With 36 career games under his belt for the Ragin' Cajuns, including 11 starts in 2025, Williams did not allow a single sack. He helped his unit finish No. 31 nationally with more than 183 yards per game on the ground.

Our @PFSNcollege highest-graded Sun Belt OTs, 2025:



Nick Del Grande, Coastal Carolina: 79.8

Pat McMurtrie, JMU: 77.0

Bryant Williams, Louisiana: 76.7

Joseph Hanson, Coastal Carolina: 76.2

Johnnie Brown III, Georgia Southern: 76.1

Jax Harrington, Louisiana: 75.5

Dorion Strawn,… pic.twitter.com/a5OQlW0eBf — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 9, 2025

Williams finished the season at the No. 3 ranked Sun Belt Conference tackle with a grade of 76.7 as a redshirt junior.

