FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coaches rarely spell out a depth chart in April, but Arkansas offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey came close Wednesday.

Now, it's been made clear which players have emerged during spring practice as potential contributors this fall, and coaches have hinted around at who they are.

"I feel about eight in the offensive line, maybe a ninth in the offensive line," Cramsey said Wednesday. "I feel pretty good about the running back room. I feel good about 3.5 [players], maybe four guys there. Some of the the young running backs, and I hate the term young because that's just an excuse to make to make mistakes.

"[We] probably have about 3.5 guys in the tight end room and we're about six-to-seven deep in the

receiver room. I feel really good about them. I feel very confident that that these two quarterbacks, we can put them in a game we can put a winning game plan around them."

Whether Courtney Crutchfield or AJ Jordan find a way onto the field come Sept. 5 is unknown. Much like it's no foregone conclusion KJ Jackson wins the quarterback job outright against AJ Hill.

The Razorbacks have openings across an offensive line that finished the season as one of the best units in the country. Coaches addressed their need and apparently have at least six men who can play alongside returnees Kobe Branham and Caden Kitler.

Cramsey insisted that his offense is nowhere ready to go out and play a real game, but luckily they don't have to. While patience is required when building a program, that doesn't diminish the need to be urgent toward his process of rebuilding.

How various Arkansas Razorbacks handle this offseason, whether that be a product of how players react to coaching or how they each personally develop during a summer conditioning program, matters most.

"We're nowhere near ready to play a football game right now, but we don't have to be," Cramsey said. "We have to be ready come the end of August. So, we've got another two more practices, a whole summer of OTAs [organized team activities], and a whole fall camp to get ourselves into that position.

"But I kind of like where we are at right now."

So what does the Razorbacks depth chart look like heading into Saturday's Red-White game? Even if coaches want to hide the major storylines during this weekend's spring game, it'll certainly be clear who the standouts are right away.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Quarterback

1. KJ Jackson

2. AJ Hill

3. Braeden Fuller

The Razorbacks have talent in the quarterback room between two former 4-stars and another on his way in Hank Hendrix later this summer.

One encouraging sign is both Jackson and Hill are completing north of 70% of their pass attempts this spring. That is at least a sign of them having a strong understanding of what they're being asked to do.

Neither will be asked to play hero ball, but they will be expected to make good decisions, take care of the ball and play a winning brand of football right away.

Running Back

1. Braylen Russell

2. Sutton Smith

3. Jasper Parker

4. Cam Settles

This is a position group that will be critical to the long-term health of Cramsey's offense as they'll not only be asked to run between the tackles, but be options in the passing game.

Smith has plenty of experience in that department during his time at Memphis. Russell has shown previously he can make plays as a pass catcher by averaging seven yards a reception.

Cramsey is encouraged by the work effort from his backfield during spring ball.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

"Having the ability to get Sutton Smith, Braylen [Russell] and getting Cam [Settles] in open space," Cramsey said. "Parker's done a tremendous job. He was banged up a little bit early in spring and he came back Saturday.

"Cam Settles really has stepped up to be a true running back. I feel confident putting him in space."

Wide Receiver

1. Chris Marshall

2. CJ Brown

3. Donovan Faupel

4. Ismael Cisse

5. Jamari Hawkins

6. Courtney Crutchfield

7. Antonio Jordan

The Razorbacks might have as much of a diversified receiving room as any team in the country with a solid blend of veteran leadership, athletic ability and size that gives defenses a variety of looks.

Cramsey said he has six or seven guys in place who are probably ready to roll if there was an SEC game to be played now.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Antonio Jordan during fall practices on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

"I would say Utopia, which is a perfect world, I would say six is is kind of that magic number that as a receiver you want to earn the trust of wide receivers coach [Larry] Smith, myself and coach [Ryan] Silverfield, of course, to to be in that top six."

Tight End

1. Jaden Platt

2. Ty Lockwood

3. Maddox Lassiter

When looking at the tight end position, highlight reels, practice cut ups on YouTube and coach speak has made it easy to figure out who the top options are. Jaden Platt is set to return after flashing playmaking ability averaging 25 yards per catch to go along with two touchdowns.

He will be relied upon to be a leader, but won't be alone when it comes to depth concerns. Boston College transfer Ty Lockwood began his career at Alabama as a 4-star recruit and has shown off dependable hands in the passing game coming down with a few big plays during spring ball.

Don't forget about utility man Maddox Lassiter, who can line up in multiple spots offensively, including as a blocker at H-back, catching passes and even assisting as an extra pass blocker on the edge.

Wide open space is going to be a theme for Arkansas while Cramsey is in town, and he wants his tight ends to play a role in that.

"[We're] getting our tight ends in open space in the screen game," Cramsey said. "That's something we really focused on this spring. And it's something I've always been focused on in this system that we run. That is a big part of it put guys in open space and and let them go to work."

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Davion Witherspoon during spring practice drills. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Offensive Line

1. Kobe Branham

2. Caden Kitler

3. Bryant Williams

4. Kash Courtney

5. Malachi Breland

6. Kavion Broussard

7. Davion Weatherspoon

8. Adam Hawkes

9. Terence Roberson

As for the offensive line, the Razorbacks do have options with plenty of experience at the college level to control the line of scrimmage. That's at least one area of expertise between Silverfield and Cramsey have done well together during their time together at Memphis.

Outside of a sub-100 finish nationally in sacks and tackles for loss allowed, the Tigers ranked in the Top 30 in each of the other two seasons.

SEC football is won in the trenches, which is a major reason why the coaching staff brought in promising pieces from Memphis and Top 60 transfer prospect Bryant Williams from Louisiana.

Arkansas won't publish a depth chart for public consumption until Aug. 31, but the outline is already there. The Razorbacks' mindset over the next four months will determine exactly how the 2026 season will play out, for better or worse.

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