Into Spotlight: Who Has Emerged for Hogs Heading into Fall World Series

    October 7, 2021
    Dave Van Horn: Braydon Webb Has Made Big Jump in Development in Fall

    With the annual Fall World Series starting this weekend, the Arkansas coach talked about personnel and fall development
    With Arkansas expecting to be among the top-ranked teams in 2022 and a group of experienced players, one has stood out.

    Outfielder Braydon Webb has leaped into the spotlight.

    "He came in this fall with an edge to him," Dave Van Horn said Thursday morning.

    Transferring from junior college, he showed promise in the short 2020 season. Last year he had bright spots but didn't get anybody too excited.

    Now he may have things figured out.

    "Sometimes it’s more mental than physical," Van Horn. "Guys just feel like, ‘Hey I belong. I’ve been here, I’ve done that.’ I think that’s kind of the way Webb feels now.

    "Athletically, there’s not a better athlete on our team than Braydon Webb. He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached. He can run, throw, hit, hit for power.

    "He has all the tools, now it’s just time for him to go do it. And he’s done it this fall."

    Webb has "seven or eight" homers in fall and is one of the players fans will be watching in the annual Fall World Series that starts this weekend.

    All the games at Baum-Walker Stadium will be open to the public.

    Friday, Oct. 8

    Game 1 – Cardinal vs. White – 3 p.m.

    Sunday, Oct. 10

    Game 2 – White vs. Cardinal – Noon

    Monday, Oct. 11

    Game 3 – Cardinal vs. White – 3 p.m.

    Wednesday, Oct. 13

    Game 4 – White vs. Cardinal – 3 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 15

    Game 5 – TBD – TBD

