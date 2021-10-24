NLCS: Two Ex-Hogs Will Meet in World Series

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    NLCS: Braves Victory Sets Stage for Former Hogs to Meet in World Series

    Atlanta Braves head back to World Series for the first time since 1999 and sets the stage for Razorback match-up between Drew Smyly and Ryne Stanek
    Author:

    ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed back to the World Series for the first time this century after defeating the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2, Saturday night

    Eddie Rosario hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Braves a 4-1 lead and control of the game’s momentum.

    Atlanta recorded the final out of the night on an AJ Pollock groundout sealing an NLCS victory and giving Braves fans a feeling they haven’t had since 1999.

    Drew Smyly

    Drew Smyly one of Braves' pitchers heading to face Houston.

    Braves pitcher, Drew Smyly, is a former Arkansas Razorback who won game four of the NLCS as a reliever.

    Hog fans remember Smyly, an All-SEC pitcher who played for the 2009 Razorback baseball team that made it to the College World Series. 

    Drew Smyly pitching for Razorbacks.

    He pitched two seasons at Arkansas, finishing the 2010 season with a 9-1 record, 2.80 ERA, and 114 strikeouts.

    The Detroit Tigers drafted Smyly in the second round of the 2010 MLB draft, and he bounced around several different organizations before signing with the Braves on November 16, 2020. During the 2021 season, Smyly went 11-4 with a 4.48 ERA.

    The stage is now set for two former Razorbacks to face off in the World Series; Ryne Stanek, who helped the Houston Astros win an ALCS title, versus Smyly and the Braves.

    The Astros will host the first two games of the World Series at Minute Maid Park beginning on October 26. FOX will televise each game of the series with a 7:09 PM CT start time. 

