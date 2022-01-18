Where Hogs Rank in Preseason?

Arkansas is ranked No. 2 in D1Baseball’s preseason Top 25 released on Tuesday morning.

The publication is the third of college baseball’s six major polls, including Baseball America, Perfect Game, NCBWA, USA Today Coaches and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, to release its Top 25 ahead of the 2022 season.

The Hogs were ranked No. 9 and No. 20, respectively, in Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball’s preseason polls.

Arkansas is the highest-ranked SEC program in D1Baseball’s Top 25.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25, including six in the top 10 — No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 8 LSU and No. 9 Florida.

Georgia and Tennessee checked in at No. 16 and No. 18, respectively, while future SEC member Texas held down the top spot at No. 1.

The Razorbacks, reigning SEC regular season and tournament champion, open the 2022 campaign – their 100th season of competition – against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.