Arkansas Trying to Take Series Against UT Arlington at 11 a.m.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will face the UT Arlington Mavericks in the final game of their baseball series on Sunday at 11 a.m. (CST) in Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas is coming off a big win in Game 2 after losing the opener to UT Arlington. The Hogs hope Sunday’s game will keep them in a good spot in the early part of their season.

The Mavericks have struggled recently, dropping several games before this matchup. They’ll look to bounce back in Fayetteville after splitting games over the past week.

Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+ and listen on a long list of radio stations across Arkansas and nearby markets.

How to Watch and Listen

Game: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Sunday, March 1 Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Location: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville (Ark.)

Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville (Ark.) TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Radio Affiliates: Razorback Sports Network on ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. Streaming is also available at HitThatLine.com.

Whether you’re watching on TV, streaming online, or listening on the radio, the game schedule gives plenty of options for followers of both teams.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Colin Fisher | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

Pitchers and Matchup Notes

Arkansas plans to start left-handed pitcher Colin Fisher on the mound for Sunday’s game. He has yet to allow an earned run this season. The Mavericks had not announced their starting pitcher at the time of the preview.

This series is only the 11th time the Razorbacks and Mavericks have played in baseball. Arkansas leads the all-time series and this weekend marks the first time UT Arlington has come to Fayetteville.

Twenty years have passed since these teams last met on the diamond, back when Arkansas swept UT Arlington in Honolulu in 2006.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Hunter Dietz throws against UT Arlington. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Arkansas Comes in After Split With State Rival

Before facing UT Arlington, Arkansas hosted in-state foe Arkansas State in a mid-week series. The Hogs lost the first game 12-4 but responded with a 1-0 win in the second game. That opening loss was notable because it marked the first time Arkansas had ever fallen to Arkansas State in program history.

The Razorbacks enter this Sunday matchup with confidence after their big Game 2 victory in this series.

Mavericks’ Recent Results

UT Arlington came into the weekend with a three-game losing streak. They lost to Dallas Baptist 6-1 earlier in the week. In their weekend series at Lamar, they took the first game 10-2 before dropping the next two games 5-4 and 5-3.

The Mavericks’ recent play adds context to Arkansas’ efforts to take the series lead Sunday.

Sunday’s Series Wrap

Sunday’s game at 11 a.m. on SEC Network+ will decide the weekend series. Both teams will look to end on a high note and build momentum for the coming weeks of the season.

