No Watching, But How to Listen to Hogs-UCA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, the Razorbacks are returning to Dickey-Stephens Park.

And the only way to keep up with the game is listen to Phil Elson online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs or 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

No. 5 Arkansas (31-9), winners of 17 consecutive midweek games, head down to North Little Rock for the first time since the 2019 season to play UCA (18-20).

Tuesday’s night first pitch from inside the home of the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, is set for 6 p.m.

Schedule

6 p.m. Tuesday

vs. UCA • Listen • Live Stats

Matchups

UCA RHP Oliver Laufman (0-0, 10.24 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-0, 1.17 ERA)

Series History

Arkansas and UCA will meet for the second time this season and just the third time in history on Tuesday night.

Highlighted by Dylan Leach’s cycle, the Razorbacks dismantled the Bears, 21-9, in their midweek clash earlier this year.

The Razorback catcher finished his career night at the plate 5-for-5 with five runs batted in, becoming the second Arkansas player to hit for the cycle since 1994. Robert Moore also accomplished the feat against UCA during the 2021 season, going 4-for-4 with six RBI against the Bears.

Leading Off

• Since 2010, Arkansas is 9-1 overall in games played at Dickey-Stephens Park.

• Prior to the pandemic-affected 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Hogs had played a non-conference game in North Little Rock every year since 2010.

• The Hogs are undefeated in their last 13 contests against in-state opponents, a streak that dates to the 2019 campaign.

• RHP Will McEntire will make his third start of the season on the mound in Tuesday night’s contest against UCA. The Bryant native is 1-0 on the year with a 1.17 ERA and 10 strikeouts over 7.2 innings of work.