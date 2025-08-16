Razorbacks can't come out clean in preseason camp after Oke's injury
If there's anything fear in preseason camp, it's injuries. Especially around the knees, which can cause sleepless nights and Arkansas got hit that with that Saturday.
Defensive tackle David Oke will miss the start of the 2025 season with a knee injury, coach Sam Pittman said following the team’s second fall scrimmage.
Oke, a junior transfer from Abilene Christian, was expected to play a key role on a defensive line that had already drawn concerns for its depth. Pittman said Oke’s absence is likely to last one or two games, but a final recovery timeline has not been set.
“We’re still waiting to see,” Pittman said. “He may miss a game or two with a knee. I don’t know exactly. I haven’t talked to the doctors yet, but it was kind of trending towards that way, maybe a little trim job, and might take two or three weeks for him to recover.”
Oke sustained the injury during fall camp. The Razorbacks open the season Aug. 30 against Alabama A&M in Fayetteville.
The loss is significant for a defense that was already entering the season with questions about its front. The Razorbacks struggled against the run last season and it's been a target area for improvement through spring and now fall camp.
Pittman has been candid about the team’s thin numbers on the defensive line since the transfer portal closed in April. Asked if Arkansas was thin at defensive tackle following Oke’s injury, Pittman replied, “Hell yeah.”
Oke transferred to Arkansas after a big junior season at Abilene Christian, where he recorded 63 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. He was expected to be a significant contributor for the Razorbacks, who also added several transfers at other positions this offseason.
Without Oke, Arkansas will look to veterans Cameron Ball, Ian Geffrard, Quincy Rhodes and Danny Saili to anchor the interior of the defensive line. The group has limited experience in SEC play, and Pittman said the staff will likely rely on a rotation early in the season.
Pittman said Oke may require a minor procedure on his knee, but a final decision has not been made.
“We’ll know more when the doctors finish their evaluation. We want to be smart about it,” Pittman said.
The defensive line was expected to be a strength, but now faces added pressure as Arkansas prepares for a challenging early schedule.
The team’s overall health is otherwise stable. Transfer edge rusher Phillip Lee has impressed during camp, and the secondary appears deeper than in previous years but they will need a strong front to make the kind of improvement everybody is looking to see.
Pittman expressed optimism that Oke could be back within a few weeks, but said the team will monitor his recovery closely.
“We need to get him healthy, but we’re confident in the guys we have,” Pittman said.
Arkansas faces Alabama A&M on Aug. 30 in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks will then begin a stretch of nonconference and SEC games that could determine the course of their season.