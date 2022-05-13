Skip to main content

Live Blog: Hogs Looking to Hold SEC West Lead with Big Series

Follow all the action with live commentary here from Arkansas' opening game of a series with Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The stretch run for Arkansas baseball is here.

For the first weekend with high temperatures (it is expected to be mid-80's to 90's all weekend), the Razorbacks begin angling to secure a host spot in the NCAA Regional.

The crowd at Baum-Walker Stadium is likely to be a big one with the line forming for HawgPen tickets as early as Thursday morning.

Follow the game inning by inning here.

First Inning: Hogs 0, Vandy 0

Connor Noland-Ole Miss

Connor Noland starts on the mound and hits a batter, but got a strikeout, then a ground out to escape with no damage throwing 13 pitches.

The Hogs' leadoff group of Cayden Wallace, Michael Turner and Robert Moore didn't get the ball out of the infield in quick order.

Second Inning: Vandy 4, Hogs 0

Jalen Battles-Ole Miss

The Commodores jumped all over Noland, getting three hits including a two-run homer by Parker Noland (no, that's not a typo), then manufactured a couple of more runs on a walk and pair of singles.

Vandy freshman Devin Futrell keeps Hogs' bats silent in bottom of inning with only designated hitter Kendall Diggs reaching base on a walk.

HOGS FEED

ERIC MUSSELMAN LANDS ANOTHER BIG-TIME TRANSFER

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

SOFTBALL SETS RECORD AT SEC TOURNAMENT

SARKISIAN, PITTMAN FACE UNFAIR EXPECTATIONS

NCAA'S DOOMED GUIDELINES PROBABLY WON'T REGULATE NIL

HOGS SEND ANOTHER BASKETBALL PLAYER TO TRANSFER PORTAL

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

060421-Braydon Webb-1
Baseball

Live Blog: Follow Hogs' Series-Opener Against Vanderbilt

By Andy Hodges47 minutes ago
Dave Van Horn-UAPB
Baseball

Watch-Listen: Follow the Razorbacks-Vandy This Weekend

By allHOGS Staff2 hours ago
Ricky Council-Wichita State
Men's Basketball

Hogs Land Another Big-Time Transfer Commit

By Andy Hodges3 hours ago
0901121-Sam Pittman-Steve Sarkisian
Football

Sarkisian, Pittman face unfair expectations

By Kent Smith16 hours ago
Courtney Deifel
Softball

Hogs Hit Record Books at Tourney

By Kent Smith16 hours ago
051322-Tom Mars-Attorney
Hogs News

Weak Attempt to Put Genie in Bottle Creates Opportunity

By Andy Hodges18 hours ago
Jaxson Robinson
Men's Basketball

Transfer Portal Takes Another Razorback Basketball Player

By allHOGS StaffMay 12, 2022
Dave Van Horn-Ole Miss
Baseball

No Surprises from Vandy for Hogs This Weekend

By Andy HodgesMay 12, 2022