Live Blog: Follow Hogs' Series-Opener Against Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The stretch run for Arkansas baseball is here.

For the first weekend with high temperatures (it is expected to be mid-80's to 90's all weekend), the Razorbacks begin angling to secure a host spot in the NCAA Regional.

The crowd at Baum-Walker Stadium is likely to be a big one with the line forming for HawgPen tickets as early as Thursday morning.

First Inning: Hogs 0, Vandy 0 Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images Connor Noland starts on the mound and hits a batter, but got a strikeout, then a ground out to escape with no damage throwing 13 pitches. The Hogs' leadoff group of Cayden Wallace, Michael Turner and Robert Moore didn't get the ball out of the infield in quick order.

Second Inning: Vandy 4, Hogs 0 Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images The Commodores jumped all over Noland, getting three hits including a two-run homer by Parker Noland (no, that's not a typo), then manufactured a couple of more runs on a walk and pair of singles. Vandy freshman Devin Futrell keeps Hogs' bats silent in bottom of inning with only designated hitter Kendall Diggs reaching base on a walk.

