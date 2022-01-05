Pair of Hogs on All-American Teams

Yes, the baseball season is in sight.

Arkansas will open the regular season in a few weeks and infielder Robert Moore and pitcher Peyton Pallette were named Perfect Game preseason All-Americans on Wednesday.

Moore and Pallette earned third-team nods from Perfect Game at second base and starting pitcher, respectively.

For Moore, the recognition is his second preseason All-America honor of the 2022 campaign as he was previously named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s preseason All-America second seam at second base.

Hogs' second baseman Robert Moore rounds the bases after a homer last season. Arkansas Communications

Moore established himself as one of college baseball’s premier middle infielders, earning All-SEC, Newcomer All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive honors after the year.

Baseball America ranks Moore as the No. 8 overall college prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft as well as the second-best second baseman among all college prospects.

D1Baseball ranks Moore as the No. 10 college prospect and the second-best collegiate second baseman ahead of the upcoming draft.

Arkansas Communications

Pallette is the No. 5 overall college prospect and the top-ranked college pitcher for the 2022 MLB Draft, according to Baseball America.

D1Baseball has Pallette as the No. 13 college prospect and the top-ranked right-handed pitcher ahead of the upcoming draft.

The Hogs’ 100th open the season against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

