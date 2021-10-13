Baseball Rainout: What Hogs have done with Fall World Series schedule

    • October 14, 2021
    One game moved to Thursday, another game eliminated
    One game moved to Thursday, another game eliminated

    There will be some changes to the schedule for Arkansas' Fall World Series this week
    Game four of Arkansas’ annual Fall World Series has been postponed to 3 p.m. Thursday due to the rainy weather in Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas.

    The game, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium, will now be a nine-inning scrimmage.

    It will conclude the Razorbacks’ 2021 fall season as Friday’s planned game five will not be played.

    The White team currently leads the Fall World Series, 2-1.

    2021 Fall World Series Schedule/Results
    Game 1 — Friday, Oct. 8 — White 9, Cardinal 3
    Game 2 — Sunday, Oct. 10 — Cardinal 9, White 5
    Game 3 — Monday, Oct. 11 — White 4, Cardinal 0
    Game 4 — Thursday, Oct. 14 — 3 p.m.

