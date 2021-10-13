Baseball Rainout: What Hogs have done with Fall World Series schedule

Game four of Arkansas’ annual Fall World Series has been postponed to 3 p.m. Thursday due to the rainy weather in Fayetteville and Northwest Arkansas.

The game, originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium, will now be a nine-inning scrimmage.

It will conclude the Razorbacks’ 2021 fall season as Friday’s planned game five will not be played.

The White team currently leads the Fall World Series, 2-1.

2021 Fall World Series Schedule/Results

Game 1 — Friday, Oct. 8 — White 9, Cardinal 3

Game 2 — Sunday, Oct. 10 — Cardinal 9, White 5

Game 3 — Monday, Oct. 11 — White 4, Cardinal 0

Game 4 — Thursday, Oct. 14 — 3 p.m.

