Razorback Report: Arkansas set for next NCAA Tournament match
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas soccer is headed to the East Coast Thursday to face a team making an even further journey from the West Coast.
The No. 5 seed Razorbacks (10-4-4, 7-1-2 SEC) will face No. 4-seed Washington (14-2-6, 8-1-2 Big 10) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this afternoon.
The match will be played at the host site of No. 1 seed Virginia at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Thursday’s match will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Washington since 2002. The Huskies won that match 4-1. The only other time the two teams met was a 3-2 win for the Razorbacks in 1993.
The match will be televised on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. The winning team will face the winner of No. 1 seed Virginia and No. 8 seed Penn State in the regional semifinal Sunday.
Arkansas secured its way out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 1-0 win against Darthmouth last Friday. Vailana Tu’ua scored the only goal of the game send the Razorbacks deeper into the tournament.
"What a team [in Dartmouth]," Arkansas coach Colby Hale said. "This is a tough place to come play and I thought they were up for the fight. We knew it was going to take something special. I mean, they defend well. That was, you know, that was very impressive."
This is the eighth consecutive appearance in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for Arkansas. The SEC regular season champions will try to advance to the Sweet 16 again after last falling to Stanford on penalty kicks a year ago.
Since 2012, when Arkansas hired Hale as head coach and he took the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance, the Razorbacks have posted a 16-7-5 record in tournament games.
Yesterday’s Results
- Men’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships
- Women’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships
- Swimming and Diving: SMU Invite, All Day
Today’s Schedule
- Soccer: Arkansas vs. Washington, NCAA Tournament second round, 2 p.m., ESPN+
- Women’s Basketball: Little Rock at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SECN+
- Women’s Tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships
- Swimming and Diving: SMU Invite, All Day
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas men’s tennis player No. 123 Jakub Vrba lost his Round of 32 match against No. 92 Luca Pow of Wake Forest in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Vrba finishes the fall season with a 10-4 record in ITA singles events, including six wins coming against ranked opponents.
- ICYMI: Arkansas men’s basketball tried to land a five-star recruit, Baba Olabotun, after being the favorite to land the prized recruit. Instead, Olabotun's choice came down to Arkansas and Maryland. Read more about the decision here.
- Arkansas women’s basketball will have an excellent chance to bounce back from its loss to Texas Tech when in-state foe Little Rock (1-2) heads to Fayetteville Thursday. The Razorbacks (4-1) have an unblemished series record with Little Rock, 7-0. If last year’s game is a sign of what to expect, it should be a fun game since Little Rock forced Arkansas into overtime before leaving with a 71-60 loss.