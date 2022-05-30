Hogs Head West to Open Stillwater Regional

Not playing at home, going to Stillwater might be best option for reeling Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Since Arkansas didn't land a host for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, going a couple of hours west was the best option.

But it won't be easy.

The Razorbacks, struggling down the stretch of the regular season and getting knocked out of the SEC Tournament early, will open the NCAA Baseball Tournament with a game against Grand Canyon on Friday in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys, who will be hosting in a new stadium for the first time, didn't win the Big 12 Tournament, but will still be hosting the regional.

Other teams coming in will be Missouri State, Grand Canyon State and the Razorbacks.

The Hogs will play a regional in Stillwater for the first time since 2015 and for the fifth time overall. It is in a new stadium, though, so they haven't played there before.

The Cowboys (39-20) are the host in Stillwater and is the No. 7 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys will play Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Missouri State (30-27) on Friday.



