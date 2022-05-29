Hogs Add Another FCS Team for Future Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No headlines about another Bobby Petrino visit.

When Missouri State comes to Fayetteville on Sept. 17 it will mark his first time back in Razorback Stadium since Joe Adams' punt return is still shown in a win over Tennessee in 2011.

The Hogs and the Bears have scheduled a game for the 2025 season, according to multiple reports. It's a good bet the contract has more holes than a block of Swiss cheese.

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino reacts to an offensive pass interference call during the Bears game against North Dakota. (Andrew Jansen / USA TODAY Sports)

It would mark a second visit for Petrino ... if they actually get to play the game.

With all the questions surrounding the future of college football, there are a lot of holes around future scheduling.

The SEC is expanding with Oklahoma and Texas joining the league sometime between now and 2025, including rumblings the league could go to a nine-game league schedule every year.

Some nagging thing for some us says they may not stop at nine because the 2020 season with 10 league games for each team seemed to provide as much interest as anything else in that crazy year.

According to a story in the Springfield News-Leader, the Hogs will pay Missouri State $500,000 in 2025. This year's game is only $450,000 and if inflation continues that could end up being a bargain.

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino during the Bears game against North Dakota. (Andrew Jansen / USA TODAY Sports)

The knee-jerk reaction to seeing the Bears on the Hogs' schedule again is another visit by the former coach. That number will go down because it was over a decade before now and three more years won't help memories.

The Razorbacks kick off the 2022 season Sept. 3 at Razorback Stadium against Cincinnati to start a stretch of three straight home games to open the season.

HOGS FEED

LONGHORNS KNOCK RAZORBACKS DOWN ONCE AGAIN

HOGS' HANNAH GAMMILL LOSE BATTLE IN AT-BAT MAY WIN THE WAR

SI TOP 25 MAKES HOGS UNDERDOGS IN SEASON OPENER

ARKANSAS 'NOT SPECIAL' ENOUGH TO GET WIN IN SEC TOURNEY

SOME QUICK THOUGHTS AFTER HOGS MAKE QUICK EXIT FROM SEC TOURNAMENT

LANE KIFFIN IS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT ABOUT NEW WORLD OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL MAY BE ON SLIPPERY SLOPE TO DRASTIC CHANGE IN ARKANSAS

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.