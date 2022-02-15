Lots of Unproven Pitchers for Hogs

Skip to main content

Inexperienced Pitching Staff Biggest Question Headed into Season

Razorbacks pitching coach Matt Hobbs thinks there is unproven talent on pitching staff

Arkansas has more questions than answers to put on the mound starting this season.

Razorbacks pitching coach Matt Hobbs knows that, but he likes the prospects down the road by the time SEC games start.

"It's going to take a little patience early because there are so many unknowns," he said on Halftime ahead of the Hogs' opening the regular season this week.

The Hogs open the regular season Friday against Illinois Stadium at Baum-Walker Stadium that has a new look with a new baseball center open in right field.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and it will be available only online and you can listen to the game at HitThatLine.com or on most ESPN Arkansas radio stations.

Hobbs wasn't saying Tuesday who would be throwing that first pitch, although a lot of people are thinking it may be Greenwood native Connor Noland, who battled injury issues last year.

"Connor will be in there somewhere," he said. "The other ones we're still trying to figure out a little bit."

There have been a gaggle of pitchers in the preseason scrimmages. At times they have looked good, but also a lot of struggling to get people out.

"We feel good about the candidates right now," Hobbs said. "It's a matter of them going out and doing it."

Hobbs is ready to get the games started.

"You can only watch them scrimmage for so long before you're ready to see them play somebody else," he said.

