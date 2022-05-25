Live Blog: Will McEntire Starts on Mound for Hogs

HOOVER, Ala. — This is not the way Arkansas thought they would start the SEC Tournament.

It was a little surprising when the announcement came from the UA earlier this afternoon:

If somebody saw this coming they weren't telling anybody. No word on anything else about his condition.

For a Razorback team that has struggled lately, this is just one more thing they have to get over as they will face Alabama just a few days away from losing two of three last weekend in the final regular-season series.

1st Inning: Hogs 0, Alabama 0 Michael Morrison / USA TODAY Sports Will McEntire gets things off and rolling to start the game, getting two strikeouts around another big-time fielding play by second baseman Robert Moore. Brady Slavens got on base on a fielding error by the Crimson Tide with one out, then Chris Lanzilli grounded into a double play to end the inning.

2nd Inning: Alabama 2, Hogs 0 Arkansas Communications Crimson Tide gets the leadoff batter on base with a hit that McEntire knocked down, but couldn't get a throw off. Dominic Tamez tried to steal second, but Michael Turner's throw to Moore covering handled that, but McEntire walked the next batter, gave up a hit and loaded the bases on a free pass. As so often happens those walks came back to hurt McEntire. A grounder by Tommy Seidl to Jalen Battles at shortstop could have ended the top of the inning but Moore bounced a throw to first base and Peyton Stovall couldn't throw out the second runner, who scored from second. Hogs can't get anybody on base in the bottom of the inning.

3rd Inning: Alabama 3, Hogs 0 Arkansas Communications McEntire comes out for the third and walks the leadoff batter on four straight pitches, which gets the bullpen up and going with Zack Morris working quickly. The Tide push across another run, Morris comes in to replace McEntire and the Hogs finally get out of the inning.

