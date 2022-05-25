Watch-Listen to Razorbacks-Bama ... at Some Time

HOOVER, Ala. — Arkansas begins the SEC baseball tournament against a familiar foe.

And the Razorbacks are hoping the results work out better that they did over the weekend playing the same team in the same state.

But we just don't know when the Hogs will start, but logic says don't look for it until early afternoon with bad weather in the area.

The No. 3 seed Hogs (38-16) open play against No. 11 seed Alabama (30-25) after concluding the regular season with a series loss to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Arkansas' Jalen Battles rounds third headed for home in the 11-6 win Sunday morning ahead of the series-deciding third game. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

First pitch is set for 30 minutes following the conclusion of Wednesday’s early game between No. 5 seed Auburn and No. 12 seed Kentucky, which gets underway at 9:30 a.m. The contest will air on the SEC Network and Fubo.tv.

Wednesday: Alabama • SEC Network and Fubo.tv • Listen • Live Stats

Pitching Matchups

Alabama TBA vs. Arkansas TBA

Watch

Dave Neal (play-by-play), Ben McDonald (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) will have the call in Wednesday’s nationally televised broadcast on the SEC Network and Fubo.tv.

You can also listen to Phil Elson (play-by-play) and Bubba Carpenter (analyst) on HitThatLine.com or on ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs or 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Hogs in Hoover

• Arkansas, the 2021 SEC Tournament champion, is vying to become the first team to win back-to-back tournament titles since LSU did so in 2013-14.

• The Hogs are the No. 3 seed for the third time in their history and for the first time since the 2013 campaign.

• The last No. 3 seed to win the SEC Tournament was Texas A&M in 2016.

• Arkansas has reached the semifinals in three of the last four tournaments (2017, 2018 & 2021) and played for the title twice in that span (2017 & 2021).

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

HOGS FEED

IS GREG SANKEY, SEC, LOOKING BIGGER THAN ANY OF US WOULD GUESS?

HAVING ONE PERMANENT OPPONENT IN SEC MIGHT BE AWKWARD FOR HOGS

ESPN ANALYTICS SAYS HOGS NEXT TO LAST IN SEC WEST FOOTBALL RACE

DEIFEL HAS BUILT UNSTOPPABLE FORCE IN WORLD OF SOFTBALL

SEC SHORTS DOES HILARIOUS VIDEO OF NICK SABAN-JIMBO FISHER FEUD

SUNDAY BLOWOUT PROVES COSTLY TO HOGS IN SEC TOURNAMENT

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.