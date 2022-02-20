WATCH: Hogs' Players After Clinching Series

Skip to main content

Ramage, Slavens, Stovall on Razorbacks' Sunday Win to Clinch Series

Complete postgame press conference with Hogs' players on taking third game

Watch complete postgame press conference with relief pitcher Kole Ramage, outfielder Brady Slavens and first baseman Peyton Stovall after Razorbacks win third game Sunday to come out on top in opening series against Illinois State.

Robert Moore-Illinois
Jace Bohrofen-Illinois State
Brady Slavens-Bobby Wernes-Illinois State
Brayden Webb-Illinois State
Cayden Wallace-Illinois State

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

