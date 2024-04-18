Razorbacks Need Experienced Linebackers During Spring Portal Window
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has only a handful of spots to fill on its roster following the conclusion of spring practices. When Saturday’s spring game finished and Isaiah Augustave hit the transfer portal the Razorbacks were down to roughly 74 scholarship players.
It seems like Arkansas is in a solid spot offensively at the skill positions. The offensive line looked much improved in pass protection while run blocking could use a little help.
Linebacker remains a huge weakness after losing Chris Paul, Jordan Crook and Jaheim Thomas to the transfer portal last season. The trio combined for 192 tackles or 25% of Arkansas' tackling production in 2023.
The Razorbacks will need to add depth and dependability. A current transfer prospect to keep an eye on is Charlotte’s Nikhai Hill-Green. The 6-foot-2, 232 pound linebacker signed with Michigan as a 4-star prospect during the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Hill-Green made six starts for the Wolverines throughout the 2021 season. He made 50 tackles and two tackles for loss as a sophomore during the team’s run to its first College Football Playoff appearance.
After not seeing the field in Ann Arbor during the 2022 season, he left for Charlotte. Hill-Green earned third team All-AAC honors this season with the 49ers after recording a career-high 73 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks.
Defensive coordinator Travis Williams went and signed Xavian Sorey from Georgia out of the portal during the December window. Brad Spence has shown flashes of brilliance during his brief college career. Carson Dean, Alex Sanford and Kaden Henley have only been in Fayetteville for one season but have shown themselves to be quality options this spring.
Top-100 prospect Bradley Shaw, highly sought Wyatt Simmons of Searcy and Justin Logan are a trio of highly qualified true freshmen signees coming soon to the hill. If the Razorbacks do strike out in the portal, these three would have to grow up in a hurry to play each week in the SEC.
HOGS FEED:
• Where does Arkansas land in proposed college football super league?
• Early homers, depth of bullpen secure sweep over Raiders
• Razorbacks heading to being basketball school
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook