10 Most Important Commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Class
The recruiting cycle’s first signing day is upon us. While NIL and the early signing period in December—which runs from Wednesday, Dec. 3 through Friday, Dec. 5—have done away with much of the drama that existed in the past, it is still a huge day for college football programs across the country as they welcome their future players into the fold.
The 2026 recruiting class is one of the deepest in recent memory, and top talent has gone to the usual suspects, but also some programs you might not expect. USC has the top recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports, with Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five. But a host of top 100 players have gone to schools rarely in the mix for top talent.
What follows is a look at the 10 most important recruits in the 2026 class. We’ve used 247Sports’ rankings.
1. Jared Curtis, QB, Vanderbilt
Jared Curtis made headlines on Tuesday when he announced he was flipping his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt. It was shocking news, but with Diego Pavia (finally) out of eligibility, the Nashville native has a clear path to starting as a freshman.
He’s the No. 3 overall player in the class and the third-ranked quarterback. At 6' 3" and 225 pounds, he has the size and arm strength to make an impact immediately—a huge get for Clark Lea and the Commodores.
2. Lamar Brown, ATH, LSU
LSU will have plenty of studs already on its roster and in its 2026 recruiting class, but Lamar Brown is the most important player this go-round. The simple reason is that he’s the No. 4 overall player in the country, and Lane Kiffin needed a big win as he walked in the door. Brown is a Baton Rouge native who has been committed to LSU since July. He reaffirmed his commitment after Kiffin was hired, which was a huge boost to the new Tigers coach’s credibility, though he will hold off on signing with the Tigers this week as he waits to see what Kiffin’s full staff looks like, ESPN’s Eli Lederman reports.
Brown is 6' 4" and 285 pounds and is expected to play defensive tackle at the next level, but projects as a legitimate NFL prospect along the offensive or defensive line.
3. Keisean Henderson, QB, Houston
This one is simple: Keisean Henderson is the best recruit Houston’s program has ever landed. He barely edges out Ed Oliver, who was a top 10 overall prospect in 2016. Henderson is the No. 1 player in the class, according to 247Sports.
Henderson is 6' 3" and 185 pounds, and is an outstanding athlete with a big arm. The best news for Houston is that he has gotten even better as a senior. According to MaxPreps, he threw for 3,880 yards and 45 touchdowns this season, with only six interceptions. He added 522 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
4. Keenyi Pepe, OT, USC
Lincoln Riley has been trying to make USC into a legitimate Big Ten team since entering the league last season. In 2025, the Trojans showed the kind of physicality needed to win in the league during victories over Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Iowa. But the program needs more Big Ten bodies if it wants to continue that progression. Riley has a number of commits in his No. 1-ranked recruiting class who fit that bill, none more so than Keenyi Pepe, who is the top offensive tackle in the class.
Pepe prepped at IMG Academy in, which has become a factory for offensive linemen. He checks in at 6' 7" and 320 pounds, with excellent feet and athleticism. The No. 5 overall player in the class, Pepe may not start in Week 1, but he projects as a franchise left tackle and should see the field early.
5. Ryder Lyons, QB, BYU
Ryder Lyons was once considered among the top players in the 2026 class, but has dropped to four-star status and is the sixth-ranked quarterback in this class. No matter, he’s a game-changing recruit for BYU, and one of the best in the program’s history. The Cougars went head-to-head with several big-name programs like Oregon and USC to land Lyons. His brother, Walker, plays for the Trojans, so many had him ticketed for Los Angeles. Instead, he chose to be BYU’s next big star.
Lyons is 6' 3" and 220 pounds, with an outstanding arm and the mobility to hurt defenses with his legs. The Folsom, Calif., product is an accurate passer and is considered a strong leader. He has carried Folsom to the Division 1-AA regional finals. Lyons plans to take a two-year LDS mission before entering college, so he won’t play until the 2027 season.
6. Chris Henry Jr., WR, Ohio State
Ohio State has become Wide Receiver U of late, and Henry is the next in a long line of top-tier wideouts who have committed to the Buckeyes. With Carnell Tate projected as a first-rounder in the 2026 NFL draft, there’s a legitimate chance Henry could come in and be Ohio State’s No. 2 receiver behind Jeremiah Smith next season. The Mater Dei product is a heck of a pull out of California for the Buckeyes.
Henry is the son of former NFL receiver Chris Henry, and is 6' 5" and 205 pounds. He has good speed for his size and already looks like he has an NFL body. The five-star is the top receiver in the class and is the No. 10 overall recruit.
7. Kelvin Obot, OT, Utah
Kyle Whittingham has built his program along the lines during his 20 years at Utah, and he landed arguably his best recruit of all time this cycle. Kelvin Obot is one of the top offensive tackles in the 2026 class and should continue Utah’s tradition of churning out athletic, physical linemen. He’s a four-star and ranked as the No. 34 overall player in the class by 247Sports, and is the sixth-ranked offensive tackle.
Obot is listed at 6' 5" and 265 pounds with room to grow. He has dominated competition in Idaho, so the move to the Big 12 will be a pretty big step up. He might need a year before he’s ready for that, but he should be a fantastic left tackle in time.
8. Dia Bell, QB, Texas
Steve Sarkisian knows quarterbacks, so when his program goes after a five-star signal-caller, it’s a good bet he’s getting a good one. Dia Bell is that kind of guy. The No. 27 overall recruit and No. 4 quarterback out of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, was a great pull for Sark & Co.
Bell is 6' 2" and 215 pounds, and shows a polish and poise rare for his age. He can move and has a decent arm and a solid feel for the position. Arch Manning is expected to return to Texas in 2026, but 2027 could see a battle between Bell and current freshman Karle Lacey Jr. to be the Longhorns’ next starter. Bell has the better pedigree.
9. Savion Hiter, RB, Michigan
Michigan’s run-heavy attack will add the top ball-carrier in the country this cycle. Virginia’s Savion Hiter is a five-star running back and the No. 18 overall recruit, and he’s heading to a team that can and will use him. Justice Haynes is a junior, and Jordan Marshall is a sophomore, but there is room behind them to find playing time if both return to Ann Arbor.
Hiter is 5' 11" and 200 pounds, and was an All-State selection as a junior. He rushed for 1,698 yards that season, averaging 10.8 yards per carry and scoring 26 touchdowns. He is fast and strong, though he runs a bit upright at times, which will improve out as he fills out his frame. He can make moves and shed blocks in the open field, which will help him get on the field early.
10. Xavier Griffin, LB, Alabama
Xavier Griffin has been regarded as one of the top players in this class for nearly two years, and he’s landing at a spot known for churning out NFL linebackers. The Georgia product is a former USC commit spurned the Trojans and home-state Bulldogs before committing to Alabama in June. He’s the top linebacker in the class and the No. 17 player nationally.
Griffin checks in at 6' 2" and 200 pounds, so there is plenty of room for him to grow. He’s an outstanding athlete who could play off the edge or a more traditional linebacker role in the Crimson Tide’s defense. He should see playing time as a freshman, even on a rotational basis, but he profiles as Alabama’s next great linebacker.