Oxford: 5 Things I'm Looking For in Rice Game on Saturday

Year 2 of the Sam Pittman era begins on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville (1:00 kickoff on SEC Network+ and ESPN+), and here are some things I'm going to keep my eye on during the contest.

Last year, the first game out of the chute was Georgia.

This year, normalcy returns with an opponent in Rice that should be a win on paper, but recent history in games like these suggests it could be closer than fans would prefer.



I'm going to look at these details from my perch up above the home sideline.

Quarterback play

Most sports talk shows, message boards and social media threads have discussed at length that the key to this football season will be how effective K.J. Jefferson can be under center.

Jefferson has starts under his belt already, so he shouldn't be nervous.

That being said, it will be interesting to see how he handles being THE guy. The starts he's made in the past were spot starts either because the starters were injured or simply ineffective.

Avoiding turnovers and not trying to do much will be the key to his success. Having Treylon Burks to throw to will also help.

Offensive line

It's no secret that the Hog offensive line has been a position of weakness for the last number of years.

This shouldn't be the case in 2021. They should be able to run the ball effectively and not get behind the chains with negative yardage plays and be able to protect Jefferson and avoid from him taking too many hits.

Defensive line push

Maybe the most important thing to watch on Saturday.

In 2020, the Hog defensive line failed to pressure the quarterback consistently whatsoever and were largely inadequate at stopping the run.

That needs to change this season. Making life miserable for the opposing signal caller needs to be a point of emphasis every week, regardless if it's Texas or Alabama or UAPB.

Special teams

Not being the worst unit on the field will be marked improvement from this position group this year.

Scott Fountain was under a microscope last year, and he will get no sympathy from fans if someone muffs a punt or fails to handle the snap on a field goal.

Speaking of field goals, I'm also anxious to see Cameron Little as a placekicker.

The last highly touted kicker to arrive on campus (Cole Hedlund) never panned out, but Little has the last name of kicking royalty at Arkansas.

The crowd

The game will be the first time no limits have been placed on a crowd in Fayetteville since the Western Kentucky game in November 2019, which was the last game Chad Morris coached in and ultimately got him fired.

It will be interesting to see what the announced attendance ends up being and what kind of atmosphere ends up taking place, especially with no restrictions other than masking indoors.

Most likely, it will be a warmup for the main event a week from tomorrow, when Texas comes to town on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.