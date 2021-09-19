How Well Did The Razorbacks Defense Play Against Georgia Southern?

Offense wins games but defense wins championship. For Arkansas, it's the reason the Hogs are ranked.

Defensive coordinator Barry Odom made sure to find consistency in the trenches during a 3-7 season. Now, the No. 20 Razorbacks are hitting their stride as they prepare for Arlington and a matchup against No. 7 Texas A&M.

A 45-10 win over Georgia Southern was expected. Following the biggest win in the Sam Pittman era, easy outings aren't expected to come down to wire. Quarterback KJ Jefferson was able to score three touchdowns and the rushing attack finished with 269 yards.

The defense, however, held the Eagles to 233 yards on the afternoon.

Last week, the Hogs run defense stuffed Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson to 69 yards and an average of 3.6 yards per play. The dual-threat option in QB Hudson Card averaged 1.6.

This week, the Eagles found their success through the trenches. Four different Georgia Southern players rushed for 20-plus yards and did so on 10 carries or fewer. Quarterback Justin Tomlin scored the only touchdown, coming on 76-yard run in the second quarter.

Did it sting? Sure. Did it ruin the Hogs' night? Far from it.

Arkansas pressured Tomlin in the passing game. The Eagles averaged 2.9 yards per pass and finished with a mere 81 yards on the afternoon. Four passes were broken up, and pressure played a factor.

Two sacks won't describe the amount of plays ended with multiple Razorbacks in the backfield to contain both Tomlin and Cam Ramson. Without it, who knows if Tomlin takes it to the house?

Third down efficiency can help any team remain in games. Georgia Southern went 5 of 18 on third down — three of which coming on one drive in the third quarter. Safety Jalen Catalon led the way with nine tackle while defensive end Tre Williams had 1.5 sacks and four pressures.

What though is the identity of Arkansas? Against Rice, the Hogs allowed 227 passing yards against 81 rushing yards. Texas rushed for 138, but threw for just 118.

In both games, Arkansas has won on third down. The Owls converted just 25 percent. The Horns converted a mere 30 percent.

The Aggies are coming off a 34-0 against New Mexico, but it wasn't without its flaws. Zach Calzada threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns, but the offensive line allowed three sacks and consistent pressure off the edge.

Isaiah Spiller rushed for 115 yards, but take out his 45-yard run in the third quarter and the rushing attack was silent for the second consecutive week.

There wasn't a hangover at Reynolds Razorback Stadium as Arkansas improves to 3-0 for the first time since 2016, but there still are questions of consistency. A test against Texas proves Pittman and Odom have Arkansas looking better than they have in nearly a decade.

Will it be enough the finally win in Jerry World against a Southwest rivla?

