Hogs Make Massive Jump as ESPN Re-Ranks 2019 Class

As anyone who has ever watched one of the many cooking battle shows on Food Network, it's not necessarily about the ingredients you have, but how you use those ingredients and develop the flavors in the end.

Well, according to ESPN, Sam PIttman is college football's new Bobby Flay as he appears to have gotten Iron Chef level results of the 2019 class he cobbled together after taking over for Chad Morris on the recruiting trail.

Arkansas Communications SAM PITTMAN

When the dust settled, ESPN rated the Razorback class No. 23 in the country and the 10th best class in the SEC, barely edging out Mississippi State to avoid becoming SEC "Bottom 4" status.

However, when ESPN re-ranked the class this weekend, the Hogs moved up to No. 9. No, not No. 9 in the conference. No. 9 in the country.

This is despite top offensive recruit Hudson Henry barely seeing the field, and top defensive recruit Devin Bush hitting the transfer portal earlier this month after struggling to crack the line-up.

HUDSON HENRY Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images DEVIN BUSH

ESPN writer Craig Haubert cites the growth of wide receiver Treylon Burks and and quarterback K.J. Jefferson into bonafide SEC stars as the biggest reason for the jump. He also stresses the number of quality linemen in the class.

Ted McClenning/allHOGS Images TREYLON BURKS Michael Morrison/USA TODAY Sports K.J. JEFFERSON

"Pittman, who was a renowned offensive line coach, found four of his offensive line starters in this class, including multiyear starters Brady Latham and Myron Cunningham, both via juco," Haubert writes.

MYRON CUNNINGHAM Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports BRADY LATHAM / ROCKET SANDERS

What's even more notable is who he left off the list of players who added value to the class – All-Everything safety Jalen Catalon. He was a Freshman All-American and an AP Preseason All-American before and injury took him off the field.

Arkansas Communications JALEN CATALON

Hog fans might note the develop of defensive lineman Eric Gregory as of late also.

ERIC GREGORY

The re-ranking moves the Pittman's first class to the No. 3 class in the SEC, jumping Ole Miss, South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and LSU. Only Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M, which originally comprised the Top 3 classes.

Arkansas Communications

In a bit of irony, the development of wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is listed as a major reason Oklahoma was chosen to round out the Top 10.

Of course, Haselwood is now a Razorback, and hopes to fill the massive hole left on offense by the departure of Treylon Burks for the NFL draft.