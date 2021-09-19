Is KJ Jefferson The Right QB For Arkansas?

KJ Jefferson needed one day to be the leading man for Arkansas' offense. The run game took control against Texas and the defense controlled the second half against Rice.

For anyone doubting if Jefferson can be "the guy" for the Hogs, it's time to drop that notion. It's hard to imagine Arkansas looked as dominant has they were without him calling the shots.

Jefferson threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon in a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern. Throws were concise, they were on point and most of all, they were spread out throughout four quarters of action.

Seve different Arkansas (3-0) players finished with at least one catch. Each touchdown went to a different name as well.

A career day for Jefferson indeed.

Take a look at the first touchdown to Tyson Morris in the second quarter. Jefferson didn't panic as he waited for Morris to beat the Eagles' cornerback. From there, it was about delivering a perfect strike on the slant for the score.

“His confidence is just through the roof,” Jefferson said of Morris. “I can trust him. He can trust me to put the ball in the right spot and he will go up and make a play.”

Another thing the Hogs should trust Jefferson's ability to go long. Reasons why the Cam Newton comparisons were warnented were due to his ability to work with his legs and the deep ball accuracy.

That was evident with 60-yard touchdown pass to Warren Thompson in the third quarter. A near flawless look in the pocket gave Jefferson the chance to let one rip, hitting Thompson in stride to walk into the end zone untouched.

Jefferson also found Treylon Burks on a bubble route the following drive to a 91-yard touchdown to put the game away.

“Every time he misses a throw, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, in my mind,'” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said of Jefferson. “But then he throws one when we go 91, he throws one to Warren Thompson for 60 (yards) for a touchdown, I’m like, ‘Well, that’s what he’s supposed to do.’ I think Dan Marino missed a pass or 2, so my mind’s got to work a little bit different."

Jefferson continues to thrive as the new QB1 in Fayetteville. Both Thompson and Morris continue to make fans forget about Mike Woods, the former No. 2 target who left for Oklahoma following spring camp.

As SEC play begins, Jefferson looks comfortable in the pocket. If all else fails, he isn't afraid to trust his legs. The Razorbacks have rolled through three opponents and given hope to fans that this could be the season where things change.

Of course, now the real fun begins. No. 7 Texas A&M and AT&T Stadium are waiting and Jefferson will need to be ready.

So will his trio of talented targets.

"He’s our quarterback and done a really nice job," Pittman said. "He’s a competitor and he still has that option to run and he’s got some pretty good wideouts to throw the ball to.”

