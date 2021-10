After the Razorbacks and Rebels were both dismantled by the top two teams in the country, they were moved to the morning slot

Arkansas will be on the road again with an 11 a.m. kickoff against Ole Miss in Oxford next Saturday.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Arkansas fell to Georgia, 37-0, on Saturday while Ole Miss lost to Alabama, 42-21. Arkansas will bring a 4-1 record into the game while Ole Miss is 3-1.

In this game last season, Arkansas defeated Ole Miss, 33-21.