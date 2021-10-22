KJ Added to Manning Award Watch List

Hogs' quarterback's big season lands him as one of additions for top quarterback award

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is one of 15 additions to the watch list for the Manning Award, which is handed out to the best collegiate quarterback in the country.

Through seven games this season, Jefferson has thrown for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns while also running for 386 yards and five scores.

He leads the SEC and ranks eighth nationally in average yards per completion (14.6).

The Sardis, Miss., native delivered an electrifying performance at Ole Miss earlier this season, throwing for 326 yards and three scores while rushing for 85 yards and three more scores.

He is one of only six SEC players since 2000 to throw for three or more touchdowns and run for three more in the same game.

The others are Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott, Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Jefferson, who is one of only two SEC signal-callers — and one of only six in the FBS — with 1,400-plus passing yards and 350-plus rushing yards on the year, is the first Razorback quarterback to have multiple games with at least two rushing touchdowns in the same season since at least 1997.

He is also the first Arkansas quarterback to rush for 300-plus yards in a season since Matt Jones in 2004.

The Manning Award, created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning, is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

After naming 32 quarterbacks to its preseason watch list, the Manning Award opted to increase its spotlighted players based on the many outstanding performances during the first half of the year.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.