Arkansas 45, Georgia Southern 10; Game Log

Follow along during the first-ever meeting between Georgia Southern and Arkansas as the Razorbacks aim to climb higher in the top 25.

For the first time since 2016, the Arkansas Razorbacks are ranked. As they attempt to continue the momentum gained after their shocking win over then No. 15 Texas last week, there's no time to look ahead at SEC play and the Texas A&M Aggies.

First, they need to handle up on the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Georgia Southern features the old-school triple-option offense, which requires defenders to play assignment football, which required defenders to focus on specific players.

It's easier said than done but should be no problem for Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry, who was named the national defensive player of the week after his 15-tackle game against the Longhorns.

Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on AllHogs.com in our live game updates below starting at 3:00 p.m CT.

FIRST QUARTER

Georgia Southern starts the game with a 3-and out, punting the ball to the Eagles' 13. First down Arkansas.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! - KJ Jefferson starts the game with a 47 pard pass to Tyson Morris, then runs by Trelon Smith for 5 and 13 before a 13-yard touchdown run by Smith. A quick start by the Hogs! The scoring drive was four plays, 73 yards, and took 1:12 off the clock.

Eagles start the next drive at the 25 after the touchback, and it's another 3-and out for the Eagles after the Arkansas touchdown. The Razorbacks start their next drive from their own six-yard line.

A much better job defensively by the Eagles on the Hogs' next drive as they hold Arkansas to 3-and out, but a defensive holding penalty on Najee Thompson gives the Razorbacks a first down!

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! - The five-yard run by Dominique Johnson after a low snap to Jefferson gives the Hogs the 14-0 lead. 15 plays, 94 yards, taking 6:30 off the clock. A couple of terrible Eagles penalties assisted along the way.

The Razorbacks' defense holds after a six-play 14-yard drive for the Eagles as they're forced to punt. First down Arkansas from their own 26. But they go 3-and out after losing four yards on the series and punt to the Georgia Southern 19.

ARKANSAS SACK! Justin Tomlin was sacked by Tre Williams for a loss of 10 yards to the GeoSo 9 to end the first quarter.

The Hogs are dominating the stats so far in the game, with 163 total yards to the Eagles' 8. Arkansas has nine first downs to the Eagles' 2. Jefferson is 4-for-7 for 83 yards.

SECOND QUARTER

The Georgia Southern Eagles start the period with the ball at their own 15 and are forced to punt after another 3-and out. Arkansas ball at their own 35.

Arkansas starts inside their own one yard line after the Eagles' punt with 9:17 remaining in the half. Teams have exchanged punts here in the second quarter.

Big play alert: Dominique Johnson runs for 48 to get the Hogs to the red zone to the Eagles' 14.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! Tyson Morris catches the Jefferson pass for 14 yards, and despite the defensive pass interference call, holds on for the touchdown. Seven plays, 99 yards, 1:56 off the clock. It's Hogs up 21-0 with 8:42 left in the half.

Touchdown Georgia Southern Eagles - A 76 yard run by Eagles quarterback Justin Tomlin makes it 21-7 Arkansas with 7:22 left in the game.

After the Eagles' touchdown, the Hogs go 3-and out, gaining just three yards on the possession. The punt is fair caught at the Eagles 41.

Big Play Alert: De'Vion Warren runs for 44 yards to the GeoSo 36 for a first down.

Arkansas has to settle for the 25 yard Cam Little field goal as a penalty on Beaux Limmer nullified a previous touchdown pass. Hogs up 24-7, on the seven-play, 73-yard scoring drive that took 2:48 off the clock. There is 2:23 left in the half.

Eagles Field Goal - Georgia Southern kicker Alex Raynor is good from 32 yards to make it a 14-point game again. It's 21-10 at the half.

HALFTIME LEADERS

ARK PASSING: K.J. Jefferson - 10/18, 200 yards, 1 touchdown

GASO PASSING: Justin Tomlin - 9/14, 48 yards

ARK RUSHING: Dominique Johnson - 5 carries, 72 yards, 1 touchdown

GASO RUSHING: Justin Tomlin - 8 carries, 61 yards, 1 touchdown

ARK RECEIVING: Tyson Morris - 2 catches, 61 yards, 1 touchdown

GASO RECEIVING: Khaleb Hood - 4 catches, 29 yards

THIRD QUARTER

Arkansas starts the half with the ball from their own 20 yard line. After runs from Smith for five yards, Jefferson completes a pass to De'Vion Warren for 15 to the Arkansas 40.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! Jefferson's pass is complete to Warren Thompson for 60 yards for a touchdown. 31-10 Arkansas after the four-play, 80-yard drive that took 1:34 off the clock to start the half.

After the touchdown, the Eagles go 4-and out, getting just one first down on their drive, then punting away to the Razorbacks. First down Hogs at their own nine yard line.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! K.J. Jefferson's pass complete to Treylon Burks for 91 yards for a touchdown. One play, 91 yards, 0:14 off the clock. It's 38-10 Hogs. It's the second-longest pass for a touchdown in school history.

The Eagles go 3-and out after the Arkansas touchdown, then the Hogs do the same. It'll be first down Eagles at their own 35 with 8:38 left in the third quarter.

Arkansas starting center Ricky Stromberg is out of the game and not expected to return with a left knee injury. Stromberg is standing on the sideline with his knee heavily wrapped.

The Eagles finish the third quarter with an 11-play, 41-yard drive that ends in a turnover on downs at the Arkansas 40. At the end of the third, it's Arkansas 38, Georgia Southern 10.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Razorbacks will start the quarter at their own 40.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! Redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby runs for 6 yds for a touchdown, his first as a Razorback. That caps off a 12-play, 66-yard scoring drive that took 7:01 off the clock. it's 45-10 Arkansas. That's two games in a row the Hogs' offense has hit the 40-point mark or higher.

Cam Ransom enters the game in relief of Justin Tomlin at quarterback for the Eagles.

All the subs are entering the game as quarterback John Stephen Jones is in for Arkansas now with 4:06 remaining. Arkansas is doing its best to run the clock out in the final minutes of the game.

A great showing for the Arkansas offense with 628 yards of total offense and 3 touchdown passes by K.J. Jefferson.

Next week the Hogs travel to Arlington, Texas to meet No. 7 Texas A&M in the Southern Classic at AT&T Stadium.