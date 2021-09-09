It's Texas and Here's How You Can Watch, Listen to Razorbacks' Game

Arkansas will host Texas in what is promising to be a wild environment Saturday and here's what you need to know to watch and listen.

Arkansas and Texas renew a rivalry where neither side took prisoners until the Razorbacks joined the Southeastern Conference in 1992.

It is the 79th meeting between the two teams.

The rivalry, which dates back to 1894, has been one-sided in the Longhorns' favor, with Texas taking 56 of the 78 previous matchups, including 29 of the first 35 matchups, and 16 of 19 from 1967 to 1985.

However, as of late, the Razorbacks have had the edge overall, winning six of the last 11 matchups, including four of the last six.

The last time the two teams faced off was in 2014 when the Hogs dominated Texas 38-7 in the Texas Bowl under former Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong.

Texas' last win over Arkansas in Fayetteville came in 2004 when Cedric Benson Carried the Longhorns on his back in a hostile environment to a 22-20 win.

With new head coach Steve Sarkisian now at the helm, however, the history of the rivalry is now a thing of the past, as the Longhorns clean slate is now officially underway.

In addition to sticking with AllHogs.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas and Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Texas (1-0) vs. Arkansas (1-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 1 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Streaming: ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Money Line: Arkansas +210, Texas -250

Spread: Arkansas +7, Texas -7

Over/Under: 56 – Over: (-105), Under: (+115)