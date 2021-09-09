It's Texas and Here's How You Can Watch, Listen to Razorbacks' Game

September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballForumsSI TIX
Search
How to Watch, Listen to Long-Awaited Hogs’ Matchup with ’Horns
Publish date:

How to Watch, Listen to Long-Awaited Hogs’ Matchup with ’Horns

Arkansas will host Texas in what is promising to be a wild environment Saturday and here's what you need to know to watch and listen.
Author:

Ted McClenning

Arkansas will host Texas in what is promising to be a wild environment Saturday and here's what you need to know to watch and listen.

Arkansas and Texas renew a rivalry where neither side took prisoners until the Razorbacks joined the Southeastern Conference in 1992.

It is the 79th meeting between the two teams.

The rivalry, which dates back to 1894, has been one-sided in the Longhorns' favor, with Texas taking 56 of the 78 previous matchups, including 29 of the first 35 matchups, and 16 of 19 from 1967 to 1985.

However, as of late, the Razorbacks have had the edge overall, winning six of the last 11 matchups, including four of the last six.

The last time the two teams faced off was in 2014 when the Hogs dominated Texas 38-7 in the Texas Bowl under former Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong.

Texas' last win over Arkansas in Fayetteville came in 2004 when Cedric Benson Carried the Longhorns on his back in a hostile environment to a 22-20 win.

With new head coach Steve Sarkisian now at the helm, however, the history of the rivalry is now a thing of the past, as the Longhorns clean slate is now officially underway.

In addition to sticking with AllHogs.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas and Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.

Recommended Articles

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Texas (1-0) vs. Arkansas (1-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 1 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Streaming: ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Money Line: Arkansas +210, Texas -250

Spread: Arkansas +7, Texas -7

Over/Under: 56 – Over: (-105), Under: (+115)

092119-Tyson Morris-02-2
Football

It's Texas and Here's How You Can Watch, Listen to Razorbacks' Game

090421-Treylon Burks
Football

Pittman expecting much-improved Burks against Longhorns on Saturday

Dorian Gerald
Football

Report Says Broken Leg Will End Season for Hogs' Defensive Starter

090621-Sam Pittman-2
Football

Getting Massive Defensive Lineman Back a Boost Heading to Texas Game, Pittman Says

090421-Montaric Brown-Hayden Henry
Football

Hayden Henry Ready to Get John Ridgeway Back on Field Saturday

Zach Pyron
Football

Alabama Prep Quarterback Backs Off Baylor, Picks Up Hogs' Offer

090721-Matt Jones-01
Football

Arkansas and Texas also tangled on 9/11 back in 2004.

Steve Sarkisian
Football

Hogs Want to Win on Emotion, Longhorns Have to Win to Stay on Track